What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 9/25

So Pumpkin Spice Latte season is officially in full effect, which I feel really separates people more than the upcoming election. And while I don’t really mess with PSLs as a staff, record label, or as a muthafuckin’ crew, I DO fucks with these Pumpkin Spice Pumpkin Seeds from Trader Joes. If you’re ever down on your dignity, I suggest you try them. In the meantime, here are this week’s IG pics.

Alicia Keys

Right nowwwww!!! We live! You don’t want to miss this! #LinkInBio for livestream! #AMF10 @AppleMusic

A photo posted by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Sep 20, 2016 at 1:15pm PDT



I wish I looked like Alicia Keys when I don’t have makeup on.

Madonna

Acting my Age!! Photo by Mert and Marcus

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Sep 22, 2016 at 1:07am PDT



I love how there’s a flower in Madge’s mouth like “Oh lemme class up this photo.”

DJ Snake

In these Paris streets…

A photo posted by djsnake (@djsnake) on Sep 21, 2016 at 2:47pm PDT



DJ Snake took some time to head over to the set of 8 Mile 2 to kick it with Biebs who will play the role of B Rabbit’s son, B Bunny. JK I just miss Bieber’s IG account and am being a creative brat about it.

DJ Khaled

Cloth talk wit my brother @champagnepapi #WeTheBest #OVO

A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Sep 22, 2016 at 12:17pm PDT



“Alright guys, give each other a pound, but connect like a secret handshake. Khaled, stare lovingly at Drake. Drake, stare back lovingly, but not like Rihanna-stare lovingly. Pretend Khaled is in the NBA. Yes! That’s the look.”

Rihanna

@CRfashionbook @terryrichardson @carineroitfeld

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 18, 2016 at 5:07pm PDT



Rihanna’s middle finger deserves its own IG account. Can some mega fan get on that? Drake is too busy at the moment, but someone else should do it.

Erykah Badu

Mobile

A photo posted by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on Sep 18, 2016 at 1:50pm PDT



Somewhere a hipster has tears in their eyes knowing they could never be THIS hipster in a photo while not looking hipster at all.

2 Chainz

#bankheadlegend really having units in the city…. rest ez bruuuu #godblessyourfamily #ripshawtylo

A photo posted by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Sep 21, 2016 at 9:29am PDT



This week, we tragically lost a real one. Rest In Peace to Bankhead legend, Shawty Lo.

Vic Mensa

crepes in Paris. all is not lost

A photo posted by Vic Mensa (@vicmensa) on Sep 19, 2016 at 5:08pm PDT



I bet crepes never imagined being in a photo with a graffiti backdrop, but Vic Mensa certainly made that happen.

Miley Cyrus

Happy bday to my #1 @joanjett PS LOL @ JJ laughing at Pauls reaction to my titzzzzz

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Sep 22, 2016 at 9:31am PDT



Four legends in one photo: Paul McCartney, Joan Jett, and Miley Cyrus’ breasts. The JJ initials were a nice touch.

Demi Lovato

Spiritual gangster motherfuckers

A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Sep 22, 2016 at 11:59am PDT



Posting to actually remind myself to buy this Spiritual Gangster t-shirt, since I’ve wanted it for a year now. Welcome to my internal monologue.

Lil Yachty

wrapped like rice….

A photo posted by KING BOAT (@lilyachty) on Sep 22, 2016 at 10:08am PDT



Lil Yachty is contemplating what this Gucci beanie is doing on his head.

Britney Spears

Gooooood morning! I really miss this place… #NYC

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 20, 2016 at 8:37am PDT



Something about this photo screams “Sue from Accounting, who drinks out of her New York City mug everyday at her cubicle and tells everyone about that one time she went to Rockefeller Center.”

Busta Rhymes

KRAKÓW, POLAND STAND UP!!!! COME OUT AND CELEBRATE MY NEW VENTURE AND PARTNERSHIP WITH @burnenergydrink WITH OUR LAUNCH PARTY AND LIVE PERFORMANCE AT #BURNBATTLESCHOOL ON SEPTEMBER 24TH!!! IT’S ABOUT TO BE SUPER LIT!!! REGISTER FOR YOUR FREE TICKETS AT BATTLESCHOOL.BURN.COM #THECONGLOMERATE

A photo posted by Busta Rhymes (@conglomerateent) on Sep 21, 2016 at 1:34pm PDT



Oh, wait I get it. The can is like a giant cigar or blunt and then the smoke and the “Burn” and the…yeah, okay I get it. Only when I see the word “Burn” I think of the Ellie Goulding single so this isn’t effective marketing to me. If anything it makes me wanna re-buy Ellie’s single off iTunes.

Ellie Goulding

Honestly the most beautifully mesmerising and fun show, Congratulations @fendi thank you for having me x

A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Sep 22, 2016 at 8:45am PDT



Speaking of Ellie Goulding. Hey girl, looking fierce.

Jermaine Dupri

Linked wit the @rapgamelifetime crew in ATL @mikekalombo @bryanmichaelcox @zaytovenbeatz @sosobrat @jermainedupri @johnjohndadon Friday at 10pm on Lifetime #TheRapGame

A photo posted by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on Sep 21, 2016 at 3:37pm PDT



I can’t not post a pic of Da Brat and JD in the same photo. Come on now.

Kathy Iandoli is Funkdafied. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.