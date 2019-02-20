What Near-Death Experiences Might Tell Us About the Brain

When people have near death experiences, or NDEs, the symptoms are often very similar: A bright light. An out-of-body experience. Feelings of love, and a lessening of the fear of death. And this phenomenon has been recorded across time and cultures, as far back as the 12th century. Now, scientists are studying the similarities between NDEs and drugs like Ketamine with the hopes of unlocking some of the mysteries of human consciousness. Others see an opportunity to one day treat anxiety and mental illness with NDEs. On this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, we talk to TONIC reporter Shayla Love about her recent article on this topic.

