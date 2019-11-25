What, No Fuckin’ Ziti Now? The Best Photos From SopranosCon

The Sopranos‘ hotly debated final episode may have aired in June 2007, but in some ways, that was just the beginning: Thanks to streaming services, the award-winning mob drama has managed to attract an entire new generation of fans, some of whom discovered the show more than a decade after Tony Soprano’s story ended. This weekend, thousands of Sopranos obsessives descended on Secaucus’ Meadowlands Expo Center for SopranosCon, a two-day celebration of the show and Italian culture in Jersey, inspired by the Feast of St. Elzéar.

Vincent Pastore, the actor behind Tony’s friend and fellow mobster Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero, was there hawking his line of pasta sauce. Dominic Chianese, who played Uncle Junior, was signing autographs. There were people dressed up as A.J. Soprano, Furio, and Artie Bucco, among other characters; even Tony’s beloved horse Pie-O-My had a booth. And of course, it wouldn’t have been a celebration of The Sopranos without plenty of opportunities to eat pizza, cheese, and cured meats.

Videos by VICE

I spent Saturday wandering around SopranosCon’s sea of tracksuits, cheetah print, cannoli, and fans eager to snap selfies with their favorite actors from the series. If this is the Sopranos’ legacy, it sure is a fascinating one.

Pie-Oh-My

Vincent Pastore (“Big Pussy”)

Jerry Adler (Herman “Hesh” Rabkin)

A fan in a replica of Dr. Melfi’s office

Matt Servitto (Special Agent Dwight Harris)

Vincent Curatola (Johnny Sack) and Tony Sirico (Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri)

Josh Oshtrovsky, aka The Fat Jewish, pictured with cured meat.

Joseph Badalucco Jr. (Jimmy Altieri)

Left: Dominic Chianese (Uncle Junior)

Federico Castelluccio (Furio Giunta)