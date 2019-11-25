VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Entertainment

What, No Fuckin’ Ziti Now? The Best Photos From SopranosCon

By

sopranoscon
Share:

The Sopranos‘ hotly debated final episode may have aired in June 2007, but in some ways, that was just the beginning: Thanks to streaming services, the award-winning mob drama has managed to attract an entire new generation of fans, some of whom discovered the show more than a decade after Tony Soprano’s story ended. This weekend, thousands of Sopranos obsessives descended on Secaucus’ Meadowlands Expo Center for SopranosCon, a two-day celebration of the show and Italian culture in Jersey, inspired by the Feast of St. Elzéar.

Vincent Pastore, the actor behind Tony’s friend and fellow mobster Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero, was there hawking his line of pasta sauce. Dominic Chianese, who played Uncle Junior, was signing autographs. There were people dressed up as A.J. Soprano, Furio, and Artie Bucco, among other characters; even Tony’s beloved horse Pie-O-My had a booth. And of course, it wouldn’t have been a celebration of The Sopranos without plenty of opportunities to eat pizza, cheese, and cured meats.

Videos by VICE

I spent Saturday wandering around SopranosCon’s sea of tracksuits, cheetah print, cannoli, and fans eager to snap selfies with their favorite actors from the series. If this is the Sopranos’ legacy, it sure is a fascinating one.

1574714620688-7K1A6349
1574714666874-7K1A6327
1574714682801-7K1A6442
Pie-Oh-My
1574714731228-7K1A6390
Vincent Pastore (“Big Pussy”)
1574716592585-7K1A6381
1574714746161-7K1A6432
1574714787616-7K1A6360
Jerry Adler (Herman “Hesh” Rabkin)
1574714959981-7K1A6408
1574714988454-7K1A6427
A fan in a replica of Dr. Melfi’s office
1574715025814-7K1A6456
1574715047260-7K1A6459
1574715075936-7K1A6501
Matt Servitto (Special Agent Dwight Harris)
1574715108839-7K1A6507
1574715144771-7K1A6524
1574715480037-7K1A6400
Vincent Curatola (Johnny Sack) and Tony Sirico (Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri)
1574715166565-7K1A6601
1574715190635-7K1A6636
1574715224554-7K1A6654
1574715257099-7K1A6847
1574715286700-7K1A6693
1574715314592-7K1A6737
1574715362004-7K1A6773
1574715392964-7K1A7165
1574715415200-7K1A6940
1574715449269-7K1A6975
1574715538598-7K1A7042
1574715582091-7K1A6986
1574715608590-7K1A7072
1574715641631-7K1A7124
1574715681703-7K1A7178
Josh Oshtrovsky, aka The Fat Jewish, pictured with cured meat.
1574715758184-7K1A6855
1574715801456-7K1A7200
1574715835503-7K1A7223
1574715916758-7K1A6367
Joseph Badalucco Jr. (Jimmy Altieri)
1574715969290-7K1A6688
1574715998024-7K1A6509
Left: Dominic Chianese (Uncle Junior)
1574716057405-7K1A7313
1574716092394-7K1A7174
1574716119516-7K1A6429
Federico Castelluccio (Furio Giunta)
1574716189418-7K1A6917
William DeMeo (Jason Molinaro)
1574716219588-7K1A6838
1574716286509-7K1A7145
1574716314992-7K1A6722
1574716362471-7K1A6707
1574716390219-7K1A6373
1574716421826-7K1A6571
1574716461885-7K1A6619
1574716486093-7K1A6664
Tagged:
, , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE