What People Actually Ask Psychics When Their Lives Fall Apart, According to a Celebrity Psychic

People don’t book a reading on a good week. That’s the first thing Jesse Bravo tells me when I ask who actually shows up at his office. People don’t wander in out of curiosity. Something already broke, and they want to know why.

Bravo, a celebrity psychic medium based in New York City, has spent 16 years sitting across from people at their lowest. “Normally, an event happens, their world changes, and they want immediate answers, so they call today and try to schedule a reading for tomorrow,” he says. By the time they’re in the chair, small talk is the last thing on their mind. “They’re very jittery and have little interest in small talk as they want to get straight to the point.”

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With clients ranging from corporate executives to people whose names you’d recognize from a magazine cover, Bravo says there’s no single crisis that dominates his appointment book. Divorce, death, a collapsed business, a family blowup, it’s all in rotation. What he’s noticed instead is a pattern underneath the chaos.

“What matters isn’t what happened. It’s the part of their life that was affected,” he says. Lose a career you built your identity around, and it can feel like losing yourself. Lose a relationship you’d centered your whole future on, and the loss can feel total even when it isn’t. “A marriage they see as 65% of their happiness can feel to them like a total loss of 100%.”

He compares it to a sports analogy that’s stuck with him over the years. “I often compare it to moving the goalposts in the middle of a game. The rules of the game didn’t change, but the person no longer knows where they’re aiming or where they’re at.”

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It doesn’t take long for people’s composure to crack. “I can feel the waves of energy bouncing around, trying to swallow the person from within,” Bravo says of clients walking in at their lowest. They show up composed, trying to hold it together in front of a stranger, and then the session starts. “Once we get into our session and I start getting into the nature and causes, there is a meltdown of epic proportions.”

Some of what people ask him isn’t really about the future. It’s about an ex. “They’re really comparing themselves to the ex’s new partner,” he says, listing the questions that come up most: will the ex be happy, will they cheat again, will they marry this one. He finds the questions hard to sit with. “It implies that the client views their life as over because a mistake has been made.”

The darkest question he’s fielded recently came from a client following a case in the news, who asked whether a particular person would face what they called karmic justice. Bravo says the answer that came through wasn’t the one the client wanted. “The client was furious and couldn’t understand why,” he says. According to Bravo, the message from spirit reframed the entire situation: waiting for someone else’s punishment had become its own prison.

Not every session stays in safe territory. Bravo recalls a client weighing an affair, asking if she should leave her marriage for a man pursuing her from another family. He says he doesn’t bring judgment into a reading, regardless of what’s being asked. The answer that came through wasn’t flattering for anyone involved.

After 16 years of sitting across from people at their worst, Bravo says heartbreak and betrayal aren’t actually the heaviest things he sees. The hardest moment, in his experience, is harder to name. “Realizing you’ve ignored yourself for so long that you no longer recognize the life you’re living,” he says. That, more than any single event, is usually what sends people looking for answers somewhere else.