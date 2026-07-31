What People Want to Inherit From Dead Relatives (and What They Really Don’t)

Most people have a fantasy about inheritance. Some meaningful object passed down with intention, a story attached, a piece of someone they loved that actually means something. What they get, more often, is a three-bedroom house full of 40 years of accumulated crap and a 14-day window to sort through all of it.

A new survey of 1,200 Americans conducted by Talker Research on behalf of 1-800-GOT-JUNK? found that 49% of people would rather inherit nothing at all than deal with a relative’s belongings. Nearly half of Americans would prefer to receive zero inheritance over having to manage the physical reality of someone else’s lifetime of stuff. Another 51% said they’d prefer a small number of meaningful items over the whole estate. Only 20% actually want everything.

Videos by VICE

The stuff itself isn’t the problem, exactly. It’s the volume without context. Of the 58% of Americans who have already cleared out a relative’s home, 56% said dealing with all the belongings made it harder to fully grieve. Research from The Conversation backs this up, documenting how sorting through a loved one’s possessions can take an intense emotional and physical toll. It’s made worse when the sheer volume of decisions drowns out the actual grieving process.

People Don’t Just Want Any Junk, They Want Junk With Meaning Attached

Brian Scudamore, founder and CEO of 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, gave some insight: “What I’ve learned from 37 years in the business is that the things people leave behind are never really just things — they’re memory, identity, and sometimes, unfinished conversations.”

The survey responses say the same thing. When respondents described the most memorable items handed down to them, nobody mentioned square footage or furniture sets. The list included Roman artifacts from 300 AD, a jacket from a well-known 1970s country music outlaw, a pure gold butter knife, and a garage-sized painting of a dog. Strange, specific, irreplaceable. Objects that come pre-loaded with meaning.

“The items people treasure most tend to be the ones with a story behind them,” Scudamore said, “whether that’s a handwritten note, a shared memory or a piece of family history.”

Meanwhile, 45% of Americans already feel they’re running out of space at home. The average person estimates they’d need 14 full days just to properly sort their own belongings. Inheriting someone else’s on top of that is more like a nightmare than a gift.