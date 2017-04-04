What People Wish They Could Tell Their Awful Exes

Now you’re just somebody that I used to know… If only it were that simple. In reality, exes are more like spectres, lurking about in our subconscious and pushing our emotional buttons—long after access to said buttons was firmly withdrawn. Here, people get the last word with a partner of the past, kind of.

Jane*, 29

I hope you seek help for the way that you treat people, especially your poor, long suffering mother. Stop writing on walls, it’s very unbecoming at 29. And stop drip-feeding photos of your one Europe trip all over your social media, like you’re an international man of mystery. Also, I fucked your best mate in the room next to you and sometimes I wish I’d never cleared your airway when you choked on vomit while overdosing.

Videos by VICE

Danni, 32

When you wanted to try again years later I wasn’t really feeling it. But you just got married, and now weirdly I can’t stop looking at your pictures, and wondering why it has affected me so much. Also, you had the best dick.

Sally, 29

Your jealous rages and emotional abuse made me an isolated zombie for two years, right at the time I should have been in my prime and making new friendships. I feel sorry for you, because insecurity made you do it. But I will never forgive you for it.

Read More: Women Tell Us What They Wish They Could Tell Their Mothers

Daniel, 22

It is possible to be a nice person without being a good person? You are the personification of this paradox. I’m ashamed it took me so long to see it.

Kate, 21

If you’ve moved on so quickly then you couldn’t have loved me as much as you said. You manipulated me into thinking you would be totally heartbroken and lost if I ever broke up with you. That’s not fair—you made me feel like the bad guy, when I was clearly doing us both a favour. Be honest. Not just with your new partner, but with yourself. Oh, and eat some vegetables once in awhile.

Liz, 23

I am just so unbelievably embarrassed I was with you. I look back and it’s like, some alien must have been in charge of my brain. You’re a carbon copy of every other tattooed, geometric jewellery-wearing “conscious” fuckboi out there. And there are thousands.

Samuel, 20

“Go fuck yourself.” That’s all.



Photo by Molly Steele via Stocksy

Samantha, 29

Blaming me for your sexual dysfunction, when you have a history of it anyway (shout out to your exes for the intel), is scum. You lack empathy in a way that borders on sociopathy and I hope it winds up destroying your life, because you deserve it.

Naomi, 19

I will always love you and I don’t think I’ll ever get over it, but I never, ever want to see or speak or hear from you again. Like, ever.

Anna, 27

You are so deeply uncool on every level, despite your extreme efforts to trample over everyone to reach the top of some invisible social hierarchy. I wish you knew how gawky and gauche people see you as, and that it’s all in vain. You will never have an ounce of cool.



For More Stories Like This, Sign Up for Our Newsletter



Harry, 28

You threw me in the garbage. It makes me feel ill to hear your name and I’ve vomited at the sight of you. Sex with other people has become emotional and physical torture. You made me want to die. But I still think about you every day, usually more than once. And I hate myself for what happened, but I hate myself even more knowing that if you told me that you wanted to be with me again, I’d do it.

Rachael, 25

I wish I could tell you about the moment when I finally realized your inability to get it up wasn’t my fault, and that the way you dealt with that—badly—helped me understand why some women are too afraid to leave.

*Names have been changed.