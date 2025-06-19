What States Will Be the Next to Legalize Marijuana? Hopefully Yours!

I’m sure you hear it all the time, but cannabis laws are constantly changing, which means many states are contemplating medical and/or recreational legalization.

These seven states might be the next to go green. If you live in one of them, be sure to let your politicians know what you want.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin is inching toward that legal finish line, and we hope they’ll cross it before 2025 is over. Both recreational and medical marijuana use are illegal, but that could change all at once. Governor Tony Evers is pro-green and has included legalization proposals in his budget plans.

He’s had to back down a bit, proposing only medical use for now, but a step forward is a step forward. A 2024 survey even found that over 85% of Wisconsin voters support the legalization of medical cannabis, and 63% support recreational legalization.

Pennsylvania

Governor Josh Shapiro is practically begging his state to legalize recreational use. Currently, many PA residents have to haul ass to a neighboring state, like New Jersey, Maryland, and Ohio, to buy cannabis. I know for a fact that the illegal cannabis market in Pennsylvania is alive and well.

Shapiro sees this and wants the state to stop messing around and get in on the profits. What’s in the way? I think lawmakers are dragging their feet on the issue. The state needs bipartisan cooperation to make it happen, and the lost profits might be enough to push legalization through.

Hawaii

With how chill Hawaii is, you’d think they were toking more. Interestingly, Hawaii is the longest-standing medical-only cannabis market. It’s also, weirdly, one of the only states led heavily by democrats that hasn’t legalized adult cannabis use. It’s also the only West Coast state that isn’t lighting up. That’s a lot of bummer things.

Despite consistent setbacks, advocates aren’t giving up and now have their sights set on 2026. Bills have passed with majority votes, only for the follow-up public decision-making hearing to be postponed or canceled. There aren’t many residents pushing against legalization, but the call for it hasn’t been strong enough to push it past the finish line. Maybe 2026 will be the year!

Florida

As I wrote about previously, Florida wants weed, but they still don’t have it. People with green cards can purchase medicinal cannabis, but recreational is still off-limits in what I lovingly refer to as America’s basement.

At the end of 2024, the amendment needed to legalize narrowly lost, although it received the majority vote. Smart & Safe Florida is a cannabis policy change group still determined to bring recreational bud to the state, and their petition to put the legalization question on the ballot again is going swimmingly. So fingers crossed for the next vote.

New Hampshire

Live free or die, baby! Considering seatbelts and motorcycle helmets are optional in NH, you’d think citizens would also be trusted to make their own cannabis choices, too. Well, not yet. But there’s a legalization effort in the works.

Legalizing recreational use for adults has almost passed, but it keeps getting tabled. While New Hampshire’s residents seem to favor legalization, the new governor, Republican Kelly Ayotte, says she’ll oppose it. Sad face.

Kansas

Kansas is another state where medical legalization keeps coming up and keeps getting tabled. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly supports medical legalization, as does governor hopeful Senate President Ty Masterson, who people are eyeing to take Gov. Kelly’s place at the end of 2026.

Many Kansas residents are already medical marijuana patients, hopping on over to Missouri to buy the green and then heading home. Legalizing medical use would open up a revenue stream for the state and make it easier for residents to buy what they’re already buying.

North Carolina

Governor Josh Stein is pro-legalization and has formed a statewide advisory council dedicated to marijuana policy considerations. He’s looking at medical and recreational legalization, as well as expunging past marijuana convictions.

The state doesn’t seem as close to legalizing as others on this list, but Gov. Stein appears eager to at least put cannabis on the state’s radar. So, maybe not 2026, but let’s be optimistic about 2027.

One Day, All 50 States

These are definitely not the only states with evolving cannabis laws. Iowa, Texas, Virginia, South Dakota, South Carolina, and Indiana are also making moves toward medical or recreational marijuana legalization.

The times are a’changin’, and as much as I love to see this progress, I want to remind everyone that forward is not the only direction. There are currently efforts to amend the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill, which could undo the federal legalization of many cannabis products. Let’s celebrate the wins, but also keep hitting the voting booths and voicing our opinions to protect our right to get high as a kite.

Your Right to Get High as a Kite

