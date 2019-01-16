What the Brexit Battleground Looked Like Last Night

It is Wednesday, the 16th of January, and the Brexit bazaar trundles on. Last night, Theresa May suffered a historic parliamentary defeat, with a huge majority – 432 to 202 – of MPs voting against her proposed Brexit deal. Accepting the result, the Prime Minister said she would welcome a vote of no confidence in the government, which Jeremy Corbyn swiftly tabled for today.

Outside the House of Commons, demonstrators from both the Leave and Remain camps were waving placards around, shouting and calling each other losers. It was fairly heated, in the same way that viral middle-finger-fight was heated. Mind you, we spoke to people from both sides about the failed deal and they all seemed to be happy about that, so at least there was one thing they could agree on.

Photographer Jake Lewis went down to capture the scenes from the epicentre of Britain’s political tomfoolery as the whole thing creeks further towards the cliff-edge.

@Jake_Photo