What the Brexit Battleground Looked Like Last Night

_MG_8723
It is Wednesday, the 16th of January, and the Brexit bazaar trundles on. Last night, Theresa May suffered a historic parliamentary defeat, with a huge majority – 432 to 202 – of MPs voting against her proposed Brexit deal. Accepting the result, the Prime Minister said she would welcome a vote of no confidence in the government, which Jeremy Corbyn swiftly tabled for today.

Outside the House of Commons, demonstrators from both the Leave and Remain camps were waving placards around, shouting and calling each other losers. It was fairly heated, in the same way that viral middle-finger-fight was heated. Mind you, we spoke to people from both sides about the failed deal and they all seemed to be happy about that, so at least there was one thing they could agree on.

Photographer Jake Lewis went down to capture the scenes from the epicentre of Britain’s political tomfoolery as the whole thing creeks further towards the cliff-edge.

1547633500635-_MG_8707
1547633510464-_MG_8709
1547633538862-_MG_8715
1547633558688-_MG_8718
1547633576326-_MG_8742
1547633593252-_MG_8743
1547633606510-_MG_8748
1547633627431-_MG_8761
1547633637676-_MG_8750
1547633656038-_MG_8767
1547633677119-_MG_8809
1547633687817-_MG_8805
1547633699148-_MG_8828
1547633724848-_MG_8841

