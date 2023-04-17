What the World Needs Now: a New Sony Handheld

Sony’s at it again with rumors of a new handheld console floating around. This time they’re looking to tether it to the PS5 as a remote play machine, but is that enough of a use case to justify its existence (let alone what it might cost?). The crew then discusses April fools joke games, learning to cope with Mr.X in RE 2, revisiting Breath of the Wild, and take a quick dip in the question bucket to answer some vintage questions.

