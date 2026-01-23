The Groceries You Should Actually Buy Before a Big Winter Storm

Winter is lining up another “you thought you were done?” moment. A winter storm watch is rolling toward parts of the U.S. this weekend, and if past storms have taught us anything, it’s that grocery stores turn into a live-action social experiment the second the word snow hits the group chat. Bread? Gone. Milk? Vanished. Someone is buying 14 gallons of almond milk like it’s currency. Don’t be that guy.

Before you panic-buy perishables you’ll regret by Tuesday, we talked to people who actually know how to eat through power outages, blackouts, and multi-day weather chaos (without surviving exclusively on Pop-Tarts and vibes, not judging).

Here’s what actually belongs in your cart when a storm is coming.

Shelf-Stable and Freezer Foods That Don’t Suck

First rule of storm food: if the power flickers, your food plan shouldn’t immediately collapse. Chuck Hayworth, a private chef, medical meal specialist, and former natural disaster relief expert, keeps it brutally simple. “One freezer food that doesn’t suck and won’t go bad quickly, even during a thaw from power loss, is corn,” Hayworth says.

Frozen corn, potatoes, shelf-stable cooked bacon, dry milk. And Better Than Bouillon… Mix all that up, add water, let it simmer, and you’ve got corn chowder that can carry you through multiple days. Same logic applies to canned chicken, by the way. Hayworth recommends mixing it with frozen mixed vegetables, dried herbs, and bouillon to create a no-nonsense chicken and veggie soup you can keep going by occasionally adding water. It’s storm-proof. It’s boring in the best way.

Buy this:

Frozen corn

Potatoes

Shelf-stable cooked bacon

Canned chicken

Frozen mixed vegetables

Bouillon cubes or paste

Easy Meals That Don’t Require Culinary Ambition (or Electricity)

Storm cooking should not require emotional resilience and knife skills. “PB&J gets old fast,” Hayworth says. His upgrade? DIY hummus. Crush canned beans. Add tahini (or whatever sesame paste situation you’ve got), lemon juice, garlic powder if you’re desperate, and salt. Eat it with chips. Congrats, you’ve made a protein-packed snack that doesn’t require heat, Wi-Fi, or optimism.

Buy this:

Canned chickpeas or white beans

Tahini

Lemons

Crackers or chips

Comfort Foods That Keep You Full and Sane

You don’t need boxed mac and cheese to survive emotionally—just butter, pasta, and a little audacity. “If you have a small butane stove, butter, cheese, dry milk, clean water, and pasta, you can make real mac and cheese,” Hayworth says.

Yes, even with those suspicious processed American cheese blocks. Boil pasta. Make a roux with butter and dry milk. Add water, then cheese. Combine. You’ve just created emergency mac and cheese that didn’t come with a neon powder packet.

Buy this:

Pasta

Butter

Cheese (whatever melts)

Powdered milk

Smart Hydration and Caffeine When You’re Trapped Indoors

When power goes out, caffeine becomes a morale resource. Hayworth brews coffee using a coffee filter, tea kettle, and mixing bowl on a gas stove. Primitive? Sure. Effective? Extremely.

Hydration matters too—and not just in summer disasters. “No one thinks of citrus during winter storms, but it’s important for vitamins and minerals,” he says. His go-to: orange juice, sea salt, hot water that’s lightly sweetened with honey. You get warm electrolytes, no influencer powders required.

Buy this:

Ground coffee

Coffee filters

Oranges

Honey

Sea salt

The Non-Perishable MVPs Everyone Forgets

Allen Baler, co-founder of emergency preparedness brand 4Patriots, has watched preparedness go from “tinfoil hat behavior” to government-recommended life skill. “Preparedness has gone mainstream,” Baler says. “And for good reason.”

His number-one focus for winter storms and blackouts? Non-perishable food that doesn’t rely on perfect conditions. “An emergency will empty store shelves fast,” he says. “Having food already on hand is your get-out-of-hunger-free card.”

Smart “always” buys, according to Baler:

Freeze-dried fruits and vegetables (long shelf life, fast rehydration)

Dehydrated fruits and vegetables (lighter, cheaper, still nutritious)

Peanut butter

Nuts and seeds

Granola bars (low sugar)

Pasta and whole grains

Rice

Dried beans

Powdered milk

Canned foods (yes, they’re heavy—still useful)

Bottled or pouched water (plus a water purifier if you’re serious)

What People Always Overbuy and What They Forget

According to Hayworth, storm panic shopping usually goes one of two ways: people buy everything shelf-stable, then either toss it later or let it haunt the pantry indefinitely. (I see you with those canned beans.) The smarter move? Buy food you’ll actually eat again. Think: ingredients, not novelty survival meals. Think: stuff that turns into dinner even after the storm clears.

Food Safety If the Power Goes Out

Probably the most important thing for you to know: don’t get sick, especially during a weather apocalypse. This part isn’t snarky—it’s serious. “Trust your instincts,” Hayworth says. “If something looks spoiled, it probably is.”

Don’t open the fridge unless you have to. Don’t gamble with questionable food. Foodborne illness during a storm is a nightmare you don’t need.

So if we’ve taught you anything at all here… You don’t need to hoard milk like it’s a tradable asset. You need flexible food, basic hydration, and meals that won’t emotionally betray you halfway through the storm. Buy smarter. Cook simpler. And maybe—just maybe—skip the 14th loaf of bread this time.