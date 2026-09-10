What to Do First If You Think Your Spouse Is Cheating, According to a Therapist

Suspecting your spouse is cheating is a miserable place to live. You don’t know enough to accuse them, but you’ve noticed small things, and it’s hard to pretend to act normal. Their phone has become oddly private. The schedule seems overly booked. There are dots that don’t add up.

Licensed marriage and family therapist Figs O’Sullivan told Empathi that people can sense trouble well before they can explain it. “In the vast majority of cases, the betrayed partner’s body knew something was wrong long before their conscious mind caught up.”

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That gut feeling isn’t proof of an affair. But it is a reason to pay attention to what’s changed instead of spending another week talking yourself out of it.

Family law attorney Misty Hardison of Rosen Law Firm points to increased phone secrecy, unexplained late nights, less affection, and arguments that seem to come from nowhere. Some cheating spouses go the other direction and become unusually attentive or generous. Guilt has purchased a lot of flowers over the years.

If your suspicion keeps growing, Hardison recommends calling a lawyer before confronting your spouse. “You don’t want to confront them before speaking to an attorney,” she says, “because they may destroy evidence or do something that you’re not prepared for.”

Think Your Spouse Is Cheating? Do This Before You Confront Them.

Most people want answers directly from the person sleeping beside them. A lawyer is thinking about a different set of questions: whether adultery has legal significance where you live, what evidence could actually be used, and whether your attempts to find it could cause trouble of their own.

This is also the time to make sure you know where the money is. Pull copies of bank statements, credit card records, tax returns, and retirement accounts you already have access to. If shared money was spent on the affair, that could matter in a divorce. And if you stepped away from work to raise kids or support your spouse’s career, you really don’t want to be figuring out the household finances after access starts disappearing.

Divorce lawyer Cassandra Kalpaxis told Body+Soul that confronting a cheating spouse doesn’t necessarily deliver the relief people expect. “No one has ever walked away from a conversation like this to feel completely fulfilled.” That’s an unsatisfying answer when you desperately want every detail.

But knowing the hotel, the messages, or exactly when it started will only give your brain a fresh collection of images it never needed. Finding out also doesn’t make the decision about your marriage for you. Some couples do stay together after infidelity. Others don’t.

Confrontation doesn’t have to be the first thing you do. Get the information you need first, then decide what you want to say.