What to Do in Alaska When You’re High AF

On VICE’s weed travel show BLUNT REVIEWS, we trek to places where weed is legal to check out things a cannabis-consuming tourist can do while they’re stoned. On this episode, VICE’s Trey Smith visited Alaska, where he stayed at Cecelia’s B&B, a weed-friendly bed and breakfast in Anchorage, and sampled a THC-infused buffet with folks from the local weed industry. Then he stopped by The High Expedition in Talkeetna, a dispensary that doubles as a museum to famous mountain climber Ray Genet, sampling their product before taking a bush plane to check out the surrounding mountain scenery.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.