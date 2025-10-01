What to Do When You Get Paranoid While High?

Marijuana paranoia is no fun at all. It happens to the best of us, but there are ways to manage it. The reasons behind why some people get paranoid and others don’t are complex. It can come down to genetics, diet, body chemistry, consumption, terpenes, and more. And you’re not lame for feeling anxious, because it’s incredibly common. I have some tips for how to manage those uncomfortable feelings.

Why Does Weed Make You Paranoid?

How cannabinoids interact with the human body is a very complicated and woefully under-researched topic. We need more information, but legal restrictions make studies on cannabis difficult. But that’s a different conversation. Scientists theorize that marijuana paranoia is likely caused by the amygdala’s reaction to cannabinoids binding to our brain’s endocannabinoid receptors.

The amygdala regulates your response to intense situations, controlling your fight or flight (or freeze) reflex. It’s linked to anxiety, stress, and paranoia. That makes it sound bad, but all it’s trying to do is protect you! However, it sometimes gets it wrong, which can cause people to experience unnecessary anxiety or fear. This is often the case when cannabinoids trigger the amygdala.

The theory is that when your brain becomes overwhelmed with cannabinoids, such as THC, the amygdala becomes overstimulated, which leads to feelings of paranoia and fear. Why doesn’t CBD tend to cause anxiety? It doesn’t bind with the same receptors, so it likely doesn’t overwhelm the brain the way THC can.

Again, there isn’t sufficient evidence to confirm this theory, but this is what researchers suspect is the root cause of marijuana paranoia.

How to Manage Marijuana Paranoia in the Moment

Here’s a long list of ways to stop the anxiety and shut up the paranoia so you can get back to enjoying your high.

Do Deep Breathing Exercises

The number one way to manage your anxiety and paranoia is with breathing techniques. Focusing on your breathing makes the subconscious function conscious, giving your brain something else to focus on, while also regulating your nervous system.

There are many exercises you can do, but a good rule of thumb is to try exhaling for longer than you inhale. Also, try to breathe through your nose. Breathing out your mouth can be okay, but inhaling through your mouth can tell your body you’re in a high-stress situation. A few exercises I recommend:

Box Breathing: Inhale, hold, exhale, hold for four seconds each

Inhale, hold, exhale, hold for four seconds each 4-7-8: Inhale for four, hold for seven, exhale for eight

Inhale for four, hold for seven, exhale for eight Alternate Nostril: Block one nostril by pressing on the side of your nose. The pattern goes like this — block right nostril, inhale through left, block left, exhale through right, inhale through right, block right, exhale through left, etc.

Self-Soothe With Touch

You can soothe yourself and calm your nervous system with soft touches. Stroke your arm, rub your shoulder, smooth your brow, or draw lines on your thighs. Even combing your hair (if you have long hair) with your fingers can help. You can even ask someone you’re with to do this if you feel comfortable with that. It’s important to do slow, consistent movements. Fast, hard, or erratic touch can worsen your mental state.

Mentally Reframe the Situation

I know, I know. Easier said than done. But trust me, this is one of the most effective ways to squash your paranoia. Tell yourself you’re safe. Assure yourself that you’re just being paranoid, and that there’s nothing to worry about. Focus on these positive, comforting thoughts. If paranoid thoughts creep in, push them inside. It can help to have a mantra! “I am safe; I am calm.”

Talk it Out

If you feel safe enough with your crew or companion, you can tell them how you’re feeling. You might be surprised by how much better you’ll feel after just voicing the thoughts: “I feel paranoid.” Saying it can take the power away from the feeling. Plus, your friend might be able to help you calm down or adjust their behavior to ensure they aren’t making things worse.

Find a New Setting

Maybe it’s time to blow this popsicle stand! If the vibes are off, it’s okay to leave. That might mean it’s time to go home, or maybe just move to a different room. You can be the judge of that, but if you’re feeling paranoid in a certain space, switching it up can help refresh your brain and break the paranoid state.

Touch Grass

Literally. Just go outside and touch grass. Studies have shown that contact with REAL grass — none of that AstroTurf bullshit — can help reduce physiological and psychological stress. Reach down and palm your lawn or take off your shoes and wriggle your toes in the backyard. However, we don’t have to be quite so literal. Being outside and embracing nature can also help, and I don’t think fresh air has ever hurt anybody. Go be with the trees and have a Lorax moment.

Drink Water

Drinking water is also never a bad idea. If you’re dehydrated, this can lead to more intense feelings and less nervous system regulation. That leads to a more active amygdala. So to be safe, drink water to combat any dehydration. Additionally, water can help flush your system, so the high might wear off faster. That won’t be an immediate solution, but if you’re overall not enjoying the high, drinking more water can help end it sooner.

Eat Something Healthy

Similarly to drinking water, eating some healthy food can help nourish your body enough to regulate your nervous system and quell paranoia. Despite what your marijuana munchies are asking for, fried or sugary foods are not ideal. Not to sound lame, but a bowl of fruit or green salad will be more helpful. I know whipping up a Caesar while freaking out isn’t ideal, but having a new task to focus on can also help.

Try Black Peppercorns

Black pepper contains a common terpene found in cannabis — caryophyllene. Sniffing and/or eating black pepper has the potential to balance your brain chemistry, according to some research. There’s plenty of anecdotal evidence that this works, but not any hard clinical studies. Unless you really hate pepper, there’s no harm in trying this.

Load Up on Lemons

The terpenes found in lemons — limonene — might also help reset your brain chemistry. The terpene is found in many strains, such as Super Lemon Haze. For this solution, you’re supposed to consume the terpenes, so drink some lemonade or bite into a lemon or something like that. At the very least, the sour taste will distract you from the paranoia for a bit.

Take a Cold Shower

Nothing resets the body like a chilly shower! Doing this helps take your mind off the stress and forces you to focus on more tangible things, like the icy water hitting your skin. If this sounds like it’ll stress you out more, you can also self-soothe by taking a warm shower. I recommend a pleasant-smelling body wash while you’re at it. Choose a soothing scent, like lavender or eucalyptus.

Sleep or Nap

Last and likely the most effective strategy is to go to sleep. The issue here is that when you’re mind is racing with fearful thoughts, falling asleep isn’t always easy. But when you sleep, or even take a short nap, you’re likely to wake up feeling way less high. Plus, you’re giving your body, brain, and amygdala a chance to relax.

How to Manage Marijuana Paranoia Long-Term

If marijuana paranoia is something you struggle with often, there are a few ways to manage it and still enjoy weed. Ultimately, if you have unpleasant feelings every time you consume cannabis, it may not be the recreational substance for you. And that’s okay! You can give these techniques a try before saying goodbye to the green forever.

Hydrate and Eat Before

Don’t go into your high school unprepared. Drink plenty of water the day before and the day of, and be sure to eat a nutritional meal before you get high. That means fruits, vegetables, and proteins. Consuming cannabis edibles and drinks on an empty stomach will likely get you higher, so having food in your belly can keep your experience mild and balanced.

Create a Soothing Space

Set the mood! Get out the comfy pillows, plush blankets, lavender candles, and dim lamps. Put on your favorite movie, go-to comfort show, or soothing playlist. You get the idea: Set up a space that is inherently comforting for you so you have more control over the experience.

Choose Low-THC Strains

You can still get high, but maybe not so high. If you’ve been smoking weed with 20%+ Delta-9 THC, you may want to try something different. There are lower THC strains, and there are also plenty of other cannabis products. It can be easier to control your dosage with edibles or drinks, which have more precise concentrations. You could also try weaker THC variants, such as Delta-8, which is often considered two or three times weaker.

Take it Slow

Just because you’re friend is facing joints or munching on 50mg edibles, that doesn’t mean you need to obliterate yourself like that. Start with microdoses, such as 1-4mg, or just take five or 10 to start and see how you feel. Much of the time, you’re simply too high, and that’s why your amygdala is panicking.

Try CBD Instead

For people who love how cannabis calms them, you can try taking CBD products instead of THC products. These days, there’s CBD everything, even flower! Whether it’s gummies, vapes, or drinks, CBD on its own can have similarly calming effects without the paranoia and anxiety that THC can cause.

Just Don’t Panic

For me, the first step is acknowledging that I am more than likely feeling paranoid because I’m high, not because I’m in any actually danger. That’s a great place to start. Once you find a soothing technique that works for you, it’ll get easier and easier to manage your uncomfortable feelings when they arise. And to help you create wonderful, enjoyable highs, here are some products that I love when I’m on edge:

The CBDistillery ahhh+ THC and CBD Enhanced Relief Gummies have 75mg CBD and just 5mg THC, making for a very calm and mild high.

Cann’s THC Tonics only contain 2mg THC and 4mg THC, so you’re microdosing and taking it slow. Plus, they’re super delicious.

Similarly, the Spruce Cocktail Packets only have 3mg THC and 3mg CBD, so you can go slow and low.

If you want to skip the THC…

These Pure Relief CBD Gummies have 1,000mg of calming cannabinoids that shouldn’t cause any anxiety.

Or try the Secret Nature CBD Vapes, which offer the same vibe as THC products, but with a relaxing CBD formula.