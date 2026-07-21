What to Expect From August’s Solar Eclipse in Leo, According to Astrologers

Did you know there’s a massive solar eclipse coming up in August? Occurring in the fire sign of Leo, this astrological event will bring heightened energy and intensity you might not yet be ready for—especially coming off a particularly emotional Mercury retrograde.

“Solar eclipses are essentially supercharged New Moons that activate cycles of change,” says Brett Chinn, intuitive astrologer. “They often feel like wildcards.”

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That being said, it’s a good idea to expect the unexpected during the month of August. Here’s what you might anticipate from the August Solar Eclipse.

What to Expect from the Solar Eclipse in Leo

The upcoming total solar eclipse will take place on August 12, during the New Moon in Leo—following the annular solar eclipse in Aquarius, which occurred in February. According to Chinn, this eclipse is all about individual empowerment.

“The Aquarius/Leo axis is focused on the balance between how we serve the collective/humanity (Aquarius) and how we step into our own personal power (Leo),” says Chinn. “This solar eclipse will highlight where we’ve let our sovereignty take a backseat in service of community, and remind us that real change can only happen in tandem with action, not just talk.”

However, striking this balance will prove to be challenging, which is classic eclipse energy. During this time, “our emotions and mind can temporarily obscure our soul’s path in spite of an inner knowing,” says Maṅgala Buhler-Rose, Jyotish Astrologer + Educator at Jyotish NYC.

“We may feel confused, conflicted, and even fearful,” she adds. “Someone is striking and emitting what feels like poison. Yet, there is part of us still attuned to wisdom amid any challenging or sudden exchanges.”

Navigating August’s Solar Eclipse

Solar eclipses are notorious for stirring up emotions and triggering intense energy. That’s why it’s important to catch yourself before spiraling or ruminating over the same issues for hours on end. While it might be tempting to give in to your mental compulsions, it’s best to remain grounded in the present moment.

“This is not the time to overthink or talk things to death. Instead, this eclipse asks us to follow that spark and create from a place of authenticity and passion,” says Chinn. “The world needs each of our gifts; this eclipse is challenging us to go beyond the theoretical and take action.”

When you align with your passion and sense of purpose, you align with your most empowered self. This is when the magic happens.

“Leaders are needed more than ever,” Chinn adds. “The eclipse will affect people born with personal planets and points at approximately 15 to 25 degrees of the Fixed signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius) most significantly.”

Additionally, Buhler-Rose recommends using painful truths to heal rather than to harm during this eclipse.

“On the receiving end, remember that medicine is sometimes bitter,” she adds. “Stay truthful, open, and kind. Stand in genuine care and wisdom, regardless of outcome.

Buhler-Rose also warns against making any major decisions through much of August, especially the second half. If possible, revisit the choice or issue in September, after the energy has calmed and you’re in a more grounded state.