What to Expect From July’s Full Moon in Aquarius, According to Astrologers

Are you ready for July’s powerful full moon? Taking place next week in the sign of Aquarius, this particular moon will bring a rare intensity and empowerment. Whether you’re planning to release stagnant energy or mental blocks, or you simply want to call in more opportunities for yourself, this is the ideal time to do so.

Let’s dive in.

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When is the Next Full Moon?

July’s full moon, also known as the Buck Moon, will take place on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 10:36 a.m. EDT. However, you might feel its energy for a few days before and after its peak.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, “The Full Moon in July is called the Buck Moon because the antlers of male deer (bucks) are in full-growth mode at this time. Bucks shed and regrow their antlers each year, producing a larger and more impressive set as the years go by.”

Some other common names for the July full moon include Feather Moulting Moon, Salmon Moon, Berry Moon, Raspberry Moon, Thunder Moon, and Halfway Summer Moon, among others.

What You Should Know About July’s Full Moon

According to Jimmy M, astrologer and founder of The Tarot Ship, “This full moon is quite rare!” That being said, you’ll want to prepare for heightened energy and collective transformation.

“The last time we had anything like it was during the French Revolution,” Jimmy points out. “The Moon will conjunct Pluto in Aquarius, which has not happened in over 250 years. This makes it the most intense full moon of 2026 (think ‘truths surfacing on a global level,’ since Pluto is the ruler of the underworld and Aquarius rules humanity).”

During this time, pay close attention to what’s going on in the world around you and any collective realizations that might be coming to light. In doing so, make sure you also protect your own energy and personal power.

“Furthermore, the Moon will oppose the Sun conjunct Jupiter in Leo, and therein lies the irony: it is a pivotal, deeply emotional full moon on the luckiest day of the year (Sun conjunct Jupiter)!” Jimmy adds. “Jupiter is the King of the Gods, freshly in Leo, ‘the Kingmaker,’ while Pluto represents both empowerment and transformation, and Aquarius is the collective, humanity. Therefore, this full moon speaks volumes about the king versus the people.”

How to Work with the Full Moon Energy

Many people use the full moon as an opportunity to release what no longer serves them, as well as manifest their desires. This particular full moon, occurring during Leo season in the sign of Aquarius, might have you feeling particularly reflective, especially of the role you play in society. Journaling is a great way to process your emotions and understand when/how you feel most aligned.

“The Sun rules Leo, and Leo rules the heart, meaning this is a great time to express yourself…but also ask yourself: are you performing for approval, or are you being your authentic self?” Jimmy says. “The Full Moon will bring this to light within everyone and spotlight their role in their groups: friendships, communities, and even their relationship with technology (Aquarius).”