What to Expect from This Fall’s Double Retrograde, According to an Astrologer

Just in time for spooky season, we’re entering an intense, mystical astrological period this October and November: a double retrograde. This autumn, both Venus (the planet of love, beauty, and money) and Mercury (the planet of communication and intellect) will be in retrograde, causing us to question everything and everyone around us, including ourselves.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming double retrograde—and how to navigate this sensitive time.

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Venus Retrograde: October 3 to November 13

We are currently in the midst of Venus retrograde, which will last until mid-November. This astrological event might trigger romantic shifts, new approaches to finances, and reprioritization of our values.

“We entered the Venus retrograde on October 3rd, starting in the sign of Scorpio, and it will move back into Libra by October 25th and station direct again by November 13th,” says Astrologer Kate Hubbard, aka @kateastrology on TikTok. “Venus retrograde is a time for reflecting and replanning what we value in ourselves and others, our aesthetic taste and personal appearance, our relationship with money, and our ideas about femininity.”

Scorpio is a passionate and intense sign, especially when it comes to love, romance, pleasure, and money, while Libra is a harmony-seeking, charismatic sign. With Venus retrograde occurring in both Scorpio and Libra, expect some energetic upheaval over the next month and a half.

“In Scorpio, this comes up as themes around rethinking our trust in relationships, our trust [in] money, [and] our trust [in] ourselves. Scorpio energy seeks the truth out even if it makes everyone else uncomfortable; it tests boundaries (and people); it investigates to get to the deeper layers of what actually feels intimate,” Hubbard explains. “In Libra, this brings up themes of justice, equality, our ability to create harmony and what we sacrifice to keep it, beauty, and romanticization. Libra energy asks us: What are we trying to keep pretty that really isn’t that pretty underneath the glamorization?”

Thankfully, we will endure the first half of the Venus retrograde without Mercury retrograde co-occurring (though we will be in its shadow period). However, once the planet of communication and intellect stations direct, it will add even more intensity to this transit.

Mercury Retrograde: October 24 to November 13

In the middle of Venus retrograde on October 24, Mercury will enter its retrograde period—and we all know what that means.

“Mercury rules communication, information, health, day-to-day commutes, technology, and the routine tasks we perform,” Hubbard says. “Mercury retrograde will only be in the sign of Scorpio, and this will happen after Venus has moved back into Libra. So, after Venus retrograde has made us question: who do we trust and who do we not trust, how far are we willing to go into the deep end for intimacy and connection, and what are we willing to sacrifice for it?—Mercury then asks us: did we communicate this clearly? Are we giving people tests they don’t know they’re taking? Was the entire truth told?”

Because retrogrades can trigger deep self-reflection, unhealed wounds, and past issues, you might feel extra sensitive or nostalgic during this period. However, it will shed light on what still requires healing or a different approach.

As Hubbard concludes, “This is a great time to reframe the way you think [about] your relationships, your money, your communication skills, and most importantly, yourself.”