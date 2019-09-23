Your Gift Guide for Libra, a Sign that Loves Love but Hates Committing

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Libras: Everybody loves them, but they can be very indecisive when it comes to shopping, and too self-conscious to ask for a gift! So, we’re doing them a big favor and making this birthday shopping list for them. The lovely Libra in your life adores being pampered and spoiled, so get your wallet ready!

Libra is the only zodiac sign symbolized by an inanimate object: the scales. Balance is a theme closely tied to this air sign, and these faceted, solid oak blocks bring balance to your Libra friend’s space, allowing them to create beautiful sculptures—and then change them.

The yin and yang are symbols of opposing yet complementary forces in Chinese philosophy.

Libra, the sign of justice, is an amazing advocate; get them a gift that speaks to that side of their personality. This bestseller written by a lawyer who’s fought tirelessly for justice, equality and criminal justice reform would make a great gift.

Libra is an air sign, and air is an element that’s tied to the mind and communication. Your charming friend may appreciate this book on communication in the digital age, or this one on graceful expression.



Write a sweet note to your favorite romantic air sign on some cosmic stationery, or get it for them to use themselves.

Libra is ruled by the planet of beauty, Venus. This pastel eyeshadow palette would be great for a makeup-loving Libra!

Even a perpetually single Libra loves love and is fascinated by relationships! This beautiful pyramidal rose quartz crystal or this magic candle can promote art and love in your Libra friend’s life.

Take it a step further with my book on compatibility in astrology.

Libras are truly romantic, and being a communication-oriented air sign, love letters are especially inspiring to them!

Libras love of beauty extends to art. Invite your Libra friend on a fun art walk, or add something to their collection featuring a palette of Venusian pastel colors.

Combine their love of partnership and art with this fun kit that lets them get creative in the bedroom, in a literal sense. It includes plastic sheeting, white cotton canvas, black non-toxic washable paint, disposable slippers, and a body scrubber.



Libra loves to be spoiled, but that doesn’t mean you have to break the bank. Create a mixtape with music that reflects your favorite shared memories or songs that simply remind you of them. Or, check out the Libra playlist the Astro Guide team created that celebrates everyone’s favorite romantic, popular, and trendy air sign!

Roses are a symbol of love and of Venus. Libras are ruled by the planet of love and money, and would love this romantic fragrance selected by an expert perfumer.

This rose water is packaged in a collectible glass apothecary bottle will appeal to their sense of aesthetics, too!

Honey is ruled by Venus, and makes a thoughtful, delicious gift. Or you could go the DIY route and follow this tutorial for building a stunning Libra-inspired cheese plate!

Ruled by Venus, the planet of luxury and jewelry, Libras love their accessories. Look for options with copper or lapis lazuli, like this half moon pendant, this starburst charm bracelet, or this lapis wisdom bracelet.

If you’re looking to splurge, this necklace may be perfect for a proud Libra in your life.



It’s a cliché that Libras are indecisive…but maybe they are! If you know an indecisive Libra, help them out with this book on being decisive, or this writing pad for pros and cons lists.



For your Libra friend who can’t decide on the ideal balance of hot and cold, try a drink warmer and cooler that also charges their phone (and looks like a scale).

Or, just a literal scale. (A pretty one, of course!)

Fun fact: Libra is also the zodiac sign that rules the butt. Your Libra friend would love this infuser to contour and restore suppleness and bounce, or for options at other price points, these butt masks or this cream.



Libras have been called lazy by astrologers in the past, but we at Astro Guide think a beauty nap is self care. Rest is key to a happy life! What better than a face mask to to lounge in after a busy day?



This beautiful and luxurious spell deck with charms, potions, natural remedies, and self-care rituals will appeal to your Libra friend’s chic aesthetic.



Mirrors open up the spaces they’re in, and can be beautiful decorative pieces, making it a great gift for Libra:

Mirrors are revealing on a surface level, but an astrology reading with a qualified practitioner can take you so much deeper. If your favorite Libra is an astrology fan, book them a session with master astrologer Anne Ortelee to learn more about their birth chart!