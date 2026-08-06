What to Know About ‘Exploitative Daters,’ the People Who Keep You Hooked With Mixed Signals

Dating someone who’s inconsistent with their actions is exhausting, and it’s hard to explain to people who haven’t been through it. The highs are high enough that you keep coming back. The lows are bad enough that you know something is wrong. And you spend a disproportionate amount of time in between, analyzing a text message for 45 minutes.

There’s a name for the type of person behind that experience. Leah Aguirre, a licensed clinical social worker and psychotherapist based in San Diego, calls them exploitative daters—people who are emotionally immature, self-focused, and low-effort, who exploit the patience and empathy of people who are genuinely trying to connect. You probably know the colloquial term. The clinical language just makes it easier to understand why the pattern is so hard to get out of once you’re in it.

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The reason has to do with brain chemistry more than bad judgment. Research on intermittent reinforcement — the same variable-reward mechanism that keeps people at slot machines—shows that inconsistent emotional availability activates the brain’s dopamine system in a way that consistent affection simply doesn’t. The unpredictable reward is the one the brain organizes itself around chasing.

The term breadcrumbing has a clinical definition now, and a body of research behind it. A 2023 study found that people on the receiving end of it—strung along with just enough attention to stay engaged, never enough to go anywhere—reported emotional disturbance, depression, and a measurably lower sense of self. A 2025 study out of the University of Brighton added that sustained exposure was linked to reduced trust in others and, for some, paranoid thinking.

This is what makes exploitative daters difficult to identify in real time. The behavior looks like ambivalence. It feels like potential. According to Aguirre, the patterns to pay attention to include:

Inconsistent communication — warm and engaged one week, distant and hard to reach the next

— warm and engaged one week, distant and hard to reach the next Commitment avoidance in all forms , including plans, not just relationship labels

, including plans, not just relationship labels Self-focus that shows up as chronic lateness, last-minute cancellations, and conversations that always circle back to them

Flirty but aloof energy — enough interest to keep you interested, not enough to actually move things forward

— enough interest to keep you interested, not enough to actually move things forward Occasional gestures that read as thoughtful but grow increasingly infrequent over time

but grow increasingly infrequent over time Defensiveness when any of the above gets addressed, including making you feel unreasonable for having expectations

The last one is usually the most disorienting. When someone responds to a legitimate concern by making you feel like the problem, you start to doubt yourself. That’s where people start spiraling.

The exit is less complicated than staying feels. Someone who truly wants a relationship behaves like someone who wants a relationship—consistently, without you having to decode it. Mixed signals aren’t a mystery to solve. They’re an answer.