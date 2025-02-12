What to Know About the Full Snow Moon of 2025

Are you feeling some heavy energy this week? There might be a reason for that. If you believe in astrology, that is.

Today marks the rise of February’s full moon, known as the Snow Moon. Imagine: a bright full moon rising in the early night sky and shining its light through the bare trees, casting shadows on the fresh snow. Can you picture a more beautiful, peaceful scene?

Videos by VICE

“The explanation behind February’s full Moon name is a fairly straightforward one: it’s known as the Snow Moon due to the typically heavy snowfall that occurs in February,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The almanac says the Snow Moon reached its peak at 8:53 A.M. EST this morning, February 12. If you look up at the sky tonight—assuming it’s clear outside—you won’t miss this gorgeous, bright celestial body. And of course, it will appear mostly full for a few days, providing the perfect romantic backdrop for any pre-Valentine’s Day festivities (unfortunately we have to say goodbye early Thursday evening, before actual love day.)

Full moons are often viewed as a time of release. Many claim to experience and witness heightened or even chaotic energy during this phase of the lunar cycle. The fact that this one is occurring during the week of love makes it even spicier—especially since it’s in the astrological sign of Leo.

“Leos are bold, warm, and loving. They are also the ultimate performers,” Co-Star Astrology says. “They can dazzle with the theatrical flair of a Broadway star and the charisma of a politician. They are captivating personalities. No matter how quickly they’ve just been introduced to a topic, they can speak eloquently about almost anything because they have such a way with words.”

This is the energy you might experience during this time, as a full moon in Leo is sure to pack some fire. And to add to this passionate affair, Venus—the planet of love—will also be rising alongside the Snow Moon.

Happy Full Moon!