What to Know Before Having Sex Outdoors, According to an Erotica Expert

Warm weather does something to people’s decision-making.

A new survey from audio erotica platform Bloom Stories, lining up with National Orgasm Day on July 31st, found that more than two in five people have had an orgasm outdoors. Over 900 respondents shared where they’ve crossed the finish line, and the list covers considerably more ground than anyone’s living room.

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The car led at 49%. A classic, no elaboration needed. The workplace was the genuinely alarming entry—47% of respondents had gotten off at work, with 28% naming the office specifically. Someone’s quarterly targets were apparently not the only thing being met. Public spaces came in at 40%. A full 34% had taken things into the sea or a swimming pool, an achievement the survey did not elaborate on but probably should have.

Bloom’s Editorial Director Lemon Meyer makes the case that location does more than just change the backdrop. “Different locations present different sights, sounds and sensations, which can all add to arousal,” she said. “The tickle of grass, or water lapping against your skin, can heighten the physical experience of intimacy.” Novelty disrupts routine. Disrupted routine creates heightened attention. The body takes it from there.

For anyone planning to take this outside before summer ends, here’s what you need to know.

1. Bring something to lie on.

The grass is not a mattress. Uneven terrain, rogue stones, and the threat of nettles can turn a highlight into a situation requiring antiseptic. A blanket, or keeping some clothing on, handles most of this before it becomes a problem.

2. Pick your location wisely.

In most US states, public sex falls under public indecency or lewd conduct laws—both misdemeanor charges that can result in fines, jail time, and in some states, sex offender registration. A private backyard is the smarter call. Even then, check the neighbors’ sightlines first.

3. Check the forecast. Actually check it.

“Getting caught in the rain might look super romantic in the movies,” Meyer said, “but the reality is more soggy than sexy.” She also flagged sunburn as an underappreciated hazard for anyone planning an extended outdoor session in direct sunlight. This sounds obvious. But it needs saying.

4. Talk before and after.

“If you’re with a partner, check in before trying out a new location and set clear boundaries,” Meyer said. The after matters as much as the before. “Take time to talk about how you each found the experience.” People who skip that part tend to find out later, at the worst possible moment, that their partner hated every second of it.

The appeal is obvious. The execution is where people get into trouble. Do the prep, pick the spot carefully, and bring something to lie on. The outdoors will reward the prepared and absolutely punish everyone else.