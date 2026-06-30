What to Look for If You Think Your Partner Is Cheating

Suspecting your partner of cheating rarely begins with actually catching them in the act. Instead, it’s a series of small changes that are easy to dismiss on their own: a phone that’s suddenly turned face down, shorter or more distracted answers, or a screen that gets angled away whenever you happen to walk by. None of it proves anything, but taken together, those little moments can leave you wondering whether you’re imagining things or noticing something that’s genuinely changed.

Published research has put the infidelity rate at about one in four marriages. What’s changed is how people are doing it. Gitnux reported in 2025 that 38% of affairs begin on social media, while 42% of people who had affairs said it started with supposedly harmless messaging. These days, people are usually looking at texts, deleted threads, app notifications, location history, and phone habits that changed for no good reason.

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Look at the Overall Picture, Not a Single Behavior

Ask any couples therapist what to look for, and the answer is the same. “The biggest thing we should look for is not one isolated behavior, but a pattern of change,” therapist Benjamin Watkins told Body+Soul. Your partner wanting extra privacy may not mean anything if it’s the only noticeable difference. What signals concern is when changes cluster together: a phone left face-down when that’s new, defensiveness over simple questions, and a vague accounting of where time went, all happening around the same time.

Psychotherapist Julie Sweet described to Body+Soul what she sees as incremental rather than confronting, with clients reporting “diminished emotional connection, reduced communication, minimal eye contact, little to no affection.”

What Private Investigators Actually Watch For

David King, a private investigator for more than three decades, says the most reliable indicators are practical. “Taking more care of their appearance. Getting back to the gym, shaving more regularly, cologne. For females, more care in make-up and nails, sexier clothing, including undergarments,” he told Body+Soul. He also flags sudden increases in work commitments, nights out, and new solo activities. After all, you can’t have an affair if you’re home and with your partner all the time. Like every expert consulted, however, he cautions against reading too much into any single behavior.

Gut Feeling vs. Anxiety

Suspicion gets complicated when you’ve been cheated on before. Your body can sound the same alarm for a current problem and an old wound.

“The main difference is that intuition is really about sensing something, it’s not really thinking about it. Anxiety is often sort of about overthinking something,” therapist April Kilduff explained to NOCD. “Anxiety may even try to override your intuition and take over.”

Anxiety keeps reopening the case after every answer. A gut feeling usually has something concrete attached to it: the sketchy phone behavior, the weird secrecy, the stories that don’t make any sense.

Before You Do Anything Else

Whatever you do, don’t turn this into a one-person sting operation. It’s always better to lead with communication rather than attempting to trail your partner every time they leave the house. Be honest about how you’re feeling and what you’re noticing. Then pay attention to what happens next. Do they hear you out, or do they immediately make you feel ridiculous for asking? Cheating might not be the answer. But if trust isn’t fully there, the relationship already needs a conversation.

If the discovery does come, research says recovery is possible but not quick. A 2024 review in the Journal of Family Therapy describes rebuilding trust after betrayal as a gradual, multi-stage process that requires consistent transparency and sustained behavioral change. The work is led by behavior, not declarations.