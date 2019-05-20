What to Make of Microsoft and Sony’s Surprising New Partnership

Austin returns from the world of “Los Angeles” to… not talk about any of the video games he played—well, except one! He’s joined by Rob, Cado, and Patrick to wonder why more people aren’t playing the new and excellent season of Life Is Strange, what to make of Microsoft and Sony partnering on cloud gaming, an update on Rob’s conquests in Total War: Three Kingdoms, and Patrick with some first impressions of the latest game from the developers of Stories Untold, a game where players, more or less, become the HAL 9000.

