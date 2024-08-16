The 7 Best Movies and Shows to Watch This Week

Now that the Olympics are over and you can no longer get your entertainment from the infamous Australian breakdancer Raygun, you might be wondering what to watch. Consider a new VICE documentary or one of these: the best movies and TV shows available on streaming this week.

The Bikeriders

Starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy, The Bikeriders follows the Vandals, a 1960s Chicago motorcycle club that’s based loosely on the Chicago Outlaws Motorcycle Club. The film packs all the usual crime and violence you’d expect in this type of movie, but its plot is also centered around a love story that forces the newest member of the Vandals to choose between two worlds.

Streaming on Peacock.

A Quiet Place: Day One

If you’ve seen the original Quiet Place, you likely already know and love the premise of this film: silence is your only ticket to survival. In A Quiet Place: Day One, we learn all about why the world was forced to go quiet in the first place.

Streaming on VOD.

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes explores the dark side of Hollywood and its impact on women in the limelight. This HBO Original Documentary features unearthed interviews of Elizabeth Taylor, shedding light on her complex life and vulnerabilities—straight from the source.

Streaming on Max.

Bad Monkey

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel Bad Monkey by Carl Hiaasen, this film follows an ex-Miami police officer living in the Florida Keys. When he stumbles into an unsolved murder case, he can’t help but try to solve it. Starring Vince Vaughn, the story packs the perfect mix of humor, action, and mystery.

Streaming on Apple TV.

Rick and Morty: The Anime

Created and developed by Takashi Sano for Adult Swim, Rick and Morty: The Anime is an anime spinoff that takes the “Smith family” characters to a whole new multiverse.

Streaming on Max.

Emily in Paris (Season 4)

Labeled a much-needed “guilty pleasure” by its loyal audience, Emily in Paris follows a Chicago marketing executive who received a job opportunity in the City of Love, flipping her entire world upside down. The series is back for its fourth season, packing all the same romance and drama viewers loved (or really hated) from the first few seasons.

Streaming on Netflix.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder

Based on the young adult mystery novel A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson, this series follows a 17-year-old who seeks the truth about the allegedly “solved” murder that haunts her small English town. Follow the young student and her sidekick as she digs up the past—and digs herself a hole in the process.

Streaming on Netflix.