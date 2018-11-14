Netflix Shows to Binge Watch, According to Your Zodiac Sign

For some people, selecting a new series to watch on Netflix at random is totally fine. I guess those are the same people who like to gamble. But, me? There are few things I hate more than coming home after a long day of work, taking the time to get cozy on the couch, only to find out that the series I chose is total shit. That right there is one of the worst feelings in the world, and I’m only being a little bit too dramatic here.



So, how do you choose what to watch when the options are seemingly endless? For me, it means reading every single description before hitting play. It’s also comparing each series to similar series that are maybe, in certain circumstances, more promising. But maybe all of this is just because I’m a Libra, so pardon my indecisiveness.

But maybe you’re picky about your entertainment too. And if you’re like me, then you’re gonna love this list of shows to binge watch, based on your zodiac sign. (And, as always, find your birth chart if you want a more in-depth analysis).

You: Aries

Watch: The End of The F**king World

https://youtu.be/vbiiik_T3Bo

Most Aries I know can’t be all spontaneous because, you know, they also need to hold down a full-time job and pay their bills. But this is where The End of the F**king World comes in. This dark British comedy follows the adventures of a self-described psychopath and his rebellious teenage friend as they embark on a spur-of-the-moment road trip that’s just full of psychotic shenanigans. I don’t want to spoil it at all, but if you’re an Aries who wants your entertainment to include moments of brutal honesty and accidental murder, then this show is for you.

You: Taurus

Watch: The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell

You like foodie shows? How about foodie shows with extra looking desserts filmed in a luxurious mansion and made by an insanely gorgeous host? If you’re a luxury-loving Taurus, then The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell is a match made in frosting heaven. This show is all about watching the multitalented baker/artist/model Christine McConnell as she makes amazing dishes with a touch of the macabre. It’s also got great guests like burlesque icon Dita Von Teese. And the best part is, you can make her recipes at home, too!

You: Gemini

Watch: Maniac

Another gem from True Detective‘s Cary Joji Fukunaga, Maniac is a puzzling drama-slash-comedy that centers around the unlikely friendship of Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill), two depressed people in a weird not-now who join a mysterious trial for a drug that promises to fix them. But don’t be fooled by the description on Netflix, though. With all the constant ping-ponging between reality and dreams, the show is really more like a collection of related mini-series that are full of easter eggs, and callbacks; something a Gemini would definitely be excited about. Geminis are intellectuals who enjoy searching for new bits of information to satisfy their deep need for answers. So here you go Geminis, Fukunaga’s intricate storyline will keep you busy for the next few weeks.

You: Cancer

Watch: The Haunting of Hill House

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G9OzG53VwIk

Called the horror version of This Is Us, The Haunting of Hill House screams Cancerian to me as it explores themes of a family dealing with their collective traumas. Cancer is a sign of family and motherhood, and it puts a real importance on sticking together through thick and thin. Sure, you’ll get the usual jump-scares and ghost sightings (this is still a horror show after all), but the show will really hook you up when it dives deep into each of the Crain’s kids’ histories and their fractured family dynamics. My suggestion is stick around until the fifth episode for a twist to unfold.

You: Leo

Watch: GLOW (Season 2)

Hair! Drama! Leotards! It’s pretty easy to recommend GLOW as a Netflix show that would satisfy Leo’s appetite for gaudy yet dramatic aesthetics. Set in 1985 Los Angeles, GLOW is the fictionalized story of strong, magnificent women seeking glory and fame as female wrestling stars. But don’t just watch it for the larger-than-life costumes, Leos. Stay for the sisterhood, the rise of the underdogs, and a reference to the #MeToo movement.

You: Virgo

Watch: Making a Murderer (Season 2)

For the rest of us, Making a Murderer is true crime entertainment. But for a Virgo, it’s an intriguing puzzle waiting to be solved. Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, Virgos are especially nitpick-y when it comes to details, and Making a Murderer is dense with details. I can already see the Virgos picking up every clue in the series and compiling them all to try to figure out who really killed Teresa Halbach on their own. So, is Steven Avery a cold-blooded murderer or a victim of a corrupted justice system? That’s for you to find out, Virgo.

You: Libra

Watch: Queer Eye (Season 2)

As a Libra myself, I know how obsessed we are with makeover shows. Libra is all about beauty and equality for all, and that’s precisely what Queer Eye is doing. From Jonathan who will style your hair to Karamo who will tell you how deserving you are of love, Queer Eye is a heartwarming show that is too-wholesome to miss. For the best “aww” moment, tune in to Season 2, Episode 1 to watch the Fab Five work their magic for a church in Gay, Georgia. Get your floral throw pillows and a box of tissue ready, Libra.

You: Scorpio

Watch: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ybKUX6thF8Q

The latest addition to the Netflix family, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, isn’t just perfect for Scorpios because of its nod to the church of Satan. Get this, it was released in Scorpio season, with a Scorpio as a main character, and the leading actress behind it is a Scorpio as well. Yes, Kiernan Shipka was born on November 10, 1999. If that isn’t convincing enough, then know that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has a much darker vibe than its predecessor, Sabrina The Teenage Witch. You really don’t want to miss the part where she summons hellfire. It’s time to meet the Dark Lord, you witches.

You: Sagittarius

Watch: Sense8 (Finale)

When Netflix announced its cancellation in 2017, fans worldwide were rightfully pissed off. But thankfully, the Wachowski sisters are back with a 1.5 hour finale to satiate their fans’ requests. And for a Sagittarian, this means another 1.5 hrs of watching travel porn. Starring: interconnected, multicultural strangers who embrace freedom-loving relationships and have enough time and money to jump from one country to another; it’s perfect for Sagittarians who are bitten by the wanderlust bug. My tips? Cherish the last scene as much as possible.

You: Capricorn

Watch: Wild Wild Country

Capricorn is an astrology sign known for its ruthless ambition and obsession with power. And who better embodies those ideals than Osho? The show follows the journey of Bhagwan (Osho) and the Rajneeshis, his follower, as they attempted to build a utopian community in the middle of small-town America. As it progresses, you’ll see the embodiment of a true power-hungry Capricorn, Ma Anand Sheela, who helmed the Rajneesh movement rise from an underdog spiritual group to an internationally-recognized, but seriously scandalous, cult. If you’re curious to see what went on behind the scenes of all those Osho books you have on your shelf, then this show is for you.

You: Aquarius

Watch: Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj

Hasan Minhaj may be a Libra, but his new weekly talk show, Patriot Act, will satisfy Aquarians’ need for a rebellious, fuck-the-status-quo TV show. Minhaj is refreshingly honest with his opinions about US politics, while occasionally throwing a few F-bombs to the audience. You should look forward to his technologically advanced stage too, something Minhaj refers as “like if Michael Bay directed a PowerPoint presentation.” (Aquarius rules the technology).

You: Pisces

Watch: A Christmas Prince — The Royal Wedding (set to release on November 30)

No one can resist a guilty pleasure— especially if it’s in the form of as a sugary, rose-tinted Netflix show. Since its release last November, A Christmas Prince has connected with enough heartbroken viewers to solidify its cult status. (Remember the “Who Hurt You” call out?) And now, the sequel follows an upcoming royal wedding between Amber (Rose McIver) and Prince Richard (Ben Lamb). For a Piscean, this is a dream come true. As a sign that rules dreams, imagination, and out-of-the-world romanticism, I bet you’re ready to watch it with a box of tissue and a charming prince fantasy of your own.

