What Today’s Neptune Sextile Pluto Means for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

During the early morning hours of tomorrow, July 25, Neptune in Aries will be sextiling Pluto in Aquarius, bringing much-needed luck and relief after this diabolical Mercury retrograde. (I don’t know about you, but I was put through the absolute ringer these past few weeks.)

While Aries and Pluto have been in a loose alignment for quite some time now, they’re aligning and bringing some powerful collective shifts in the upcoming days. Here’s what you can expect from this transit—and exactly what it means, according to an astrologer.

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What Is a Neptune-Pluto Sextile?

According to KJ Atlas, Astrologer, Astrocartographer, and Business Coach at KJ Atlas Astrology at KJ Atlas Astrology, “A sextile is a favorable 60° angle between two planets.” In this case, of course, it’s occurring between Neptune and Pluto.

“This alliance can feel like the two planets are ‘on the same page’ or ‘supporting each other in their different but aligned missions,’” says Atlas.

When it comes to Neptune and Pluto, this is an especially harmonious alignment, merging mysticism and power.

“One of the greater, longstanding byproducts of this sextile is the integration of spiritual and ‘woo’ (Neptune) with self-help and psychology (Pluto),” she says. “The exact sextile this week is part of a larger shift in humanity, taking a pace this summer. This shift is about our collective vision, awareness, sense of connectedness, and spiritual approach.”

“Neptune and Pluto are outer planets, and have been in a loose sextile since the 1940s,” she adds. “Most humans alive have a sextile between these two in their birth charts. The tight orbit between these two has been forming since mid-2024, but Neptune didn’t move into Aries, officially marking the sextile by sign, until March 2025. The greater sextile starts to separate fully in 2032.”

Neptune in Aries Aligns With Pluto in Aquarius

During this sextile, Neptune will occur in the fire sign of Aries, while Pluto will be in the air sign of Aquarius. Together, these planets in their respective zodiac signs get shit done.

“Neptune in Aries is a pioneering, enthusiastic energy in the realm of dreams, the zeitgeist, and forward creativity,” says Atlas. “Pluto in Aquarius changes our relational landscape by shifting how we commune, collaborate, and live in coexistence. This is the aspect that helps us dream up a new world and organize around it, so it has legs to stand on.”

While we’ll likely all notice collective shifts and progress, we’ll also feel this alignment on an individual level. Don’t be shocked if you feel more motivated, inspired, or curious than usual. Use this energy to plan ahead and think big-picture about your goals and dreams.

“On a personal note, people may sense slight changes in how they view the future or their role within it, with insight coming through intuition rather than logic,” Atlas explains. “This marks the ‘drawing up the blueprint’ phase, but we aren’t ready to take major action on the clarity we receive around this just yet. We first have to allow new perspectives to take root and trust that small changes now will shape larger shifts over time.”