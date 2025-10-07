‘What Type of World Are We Living in?’: Soulja Boy Trashes Surge in AI Videos

The ongoing debate about AI is hotter than ever. The reason against it is obvious: it is creatively bankrupt in how it’s used, less about technical correction and more about letting the tech streamline everything for them. Not to mention, it’s actively hurting the environment. There’s no humanity, just laziness and a lust for monetary greed. The opposing argument usually involves telling people that it’s not that deep. Tell that to the water being drained from the data centers. Apparently, there’s a new ally in the fight against AI: Soulja Boy.

Recently, he posted on his Instagram story in complete confusion and disgust at AI’s prominence. “This AI shit is sick. What type of world are we living in for real, these videos is looking realer and realer by the day wtf,” Soulja Boy writes.

He’s usually the first artist to embrace something new in music. It would make a ton of sense for Soulja to hop on board and try and reap the monetary rewards. Consequently, one Instagram comment finds the immediate irony in all of this. “You know it’s a problem when the rapper that is usually the first to embrace new technology disapproves of it,” one person writes.

Soulja Boy Reacts in Disgust to Embrace of AI Technology

Soulja never quite elaborated on what he was referring to or what sparked these comments. It could be the fact that social media is contaminated with a bunch of AI generated photos and videos. It could be learning someone like Timbaland is so quick to embrace this trend.

Regardless, Soulja Boy isn’t the only one disturbed by AI in music. Kehlani recently spoke out on TikTok about an AI artist “signing” a $3 million record deal. “There is an AI R&B artist who just signed a multimillion-dollar deal … and the person is doing none of the work,” they say. “This is so beyond out of our control.”