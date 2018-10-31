What Vegans Think of the Waitrose Food Editor Who Joked About Killing Them

In an age where information can be disseminated in an instant, everything we do online has the potential to be publicly scrutinised. Nothing made that more clear this week than the news of William Sitwell, the now-disgraced former editor of Waitrose Food magazine who came under fire after an offensive email exchange with a vegan blogger.

According to the Buzzfeed, who first reported the story, vegan food and lifestyle blogger Selene Nelson sent a pitch to Sitwell, hoping to gain a commission for a plant-based cooking column in the magazine. In response, Sitwell wrote: “Hi Selene. Thanks for this. How about a series on killing vegans, one by one. Ways to trap them? How to interrogate them properly? Expose their hypocrisy? Force-feed them meat? Make them eat steak and drink red wine?”

After Buzzfeed published the exchange, Sitwell issued an apology, and a day later had resigned from his editor post. Many were quick to say how sad this was, arguing that vegans are neither a protected ethnicity nor gender, and shouldn’t we all be allowed to joke occasionally, even if it’s a bit rude? Others pointed out that as someone with so much power—an editor at a national publication and also a member of the British aristocracy—Sitwell shouldn’t use his position to belittle women.

Waitrosegate rages on, but what do actual vegans think? We asked a bunch about where they stand on Sitwell’s resignation.

Jack Monroe, cookbook writer and campaigner

“I’ve worked with William in the past as a columnist for Waitrose Food magazine and I was very surprised to read his ‘kill and torture vegans’ email exchange. Online communication can lack context, but it feels like a bit of a reach to find any context in which joking about killing and abusing a minority group would ever be classed as ‘OK.’

I was disappointed to read the articles and think that he took the right decision to step down as editor. It’s a real shame, as he held and loved that post for 20 years—and he lost it over a minute of bizarre ranting. I know all too well about saying something ill-judged in the heat of a moment and regretting it for a long time, I’ve done it myself and the path to redemption is long and painful. This isn’t about freedom of speech; people are free to hold whatever personal views they want, however odd or distasteful they may be. The lesson from this needs to be that nobody should use national platforms to cause harm and distress to minority groups—intentionally or unintentionally, publicly or privately. That said, veganism is about loving and respecting all animals—and human beings are animals too. Perhaps we can extend the same compassion to William as he now contemplates his future career, and stop calling for his head on a platter, as it were. I wish him all the best for the future and hope he comes back from this with a little more sensitivity and insight, and possibly a PA to proofread his emails!”

Emma Garland, associate editor, VICE

“The only reason for him to step down should have been on the grounds that his joke was offensive to good banter. Beyond that, I would imagine that vegans and the sort of people who work in editorial at Britain’s most middle-class supermarket are largely as annoying as each other when it comes to engaging with the public, and we all deserve a humbling. Also, I’ll go on record saying Waitrose vegan ploughman’s sucks. Cheese to pickle ratio is fucked.”

Angie Li, co-founder of Phung Kay Vegan

“As a public figure, he needs to take responsibility for his comments. I feel his comments were offensive and distasteful and fully support his resignation. Would he say the same about those whose refrain from certain foods because of their religious beliefs? Joking in such a way about killing people for whatever reason isn’t acceptable but it is particularly concerning at a time when people’s differing beliefs are being used to fuel hatred and violence.”

Phoebe Hurst, UK editor, MUNCHIES

“As a relatively inexperienced vegan (I’m only four months in, am I allowed to call myself one yet? Do I have to pass some kind of test that involves resisting mozzarella sticks while drunk?) and relatively experienced food editor, the William Sitwell thing confused me for a few reasons. One: what kind of editor has time to reply to individual pitches with painfully orchestrated banter? Like, this guy took time out of his day to reply to a fairly benign email about a vegan food column with an onslaught of threats to “trap,” “interrogate,” and “force-feed” people who choose not to eat animal products. Also confusing: has Sitwell ever met a vegan? We love being interrogated! Ask us about the best non-dairy milk to use in tea or if we’ve ever tried to make our own cashew cheese. We’ll go for hours.

Mainly though, an old Etonian dude with a 17th-century manor house in Northamptonshire (yes, really) being forced to leave his position at a prestigious food publication because he was rude and unprofessional towards a female freelancer is … probably a good thing? Whatever your thoughts on vegans, it’s not OK to joke about killing people in a work email. Especially if those people are the ones your company wants to spend money in its stores.”

Lauren O’Neill, staff writer, Noisey and VICE

“To be honest, I don’t really care that this guy insulted vegans—everyone insults vegans, I am one and I insult vegans, we’re fucking annoying—but I think it’s really telling that people are acting like vegans being bb snowflakes is why he’s had to step down. Waitrose just launched a huge own-brand vegan range so I’d imagine that talking shit on the intended customer base for all of these new products is very bad business sense, not vegans being unable to handle a joke! Just my opinion!”