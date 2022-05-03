What VICE Readers Bought This Month: Couches, Coffee Makers, and Cock Rings

Another one bites the dust—and by “another one,” we mean “another month in this year that’s flying by at a genuinely alarming pace!” That can only mean one thing: When one door closes, a window opens, or whatever; and accordingly, when one month ends, a new month dawns. We tallied up our editors’ picks for April, from AirPod-cleaning tools to weed-smoke-masking room spray, and now we turn our attention to you, yes you, VICE reader, to see what flew off the shelves and into your cart.

This month, our readership got randy for olive oil made from the best olives ever, Castelvetranos (duh), velvet sleeper sofas, CBD lube, and ultra-sharp Japanese knife sets. How can we blame you? All those things rock. Read on for all the prized products that make up VICE’s reader best-sellers for April 2022.

Videos by VICE

Brightland’s new Castelvetrano EVOO

We’re Brightland stans—and so are y’all, since you flocked to the brand’s delicious new olive oil made from the best kind of olives, Castelvetranos. (If you haven’t yet had the pleasure of trying them, do yourself a favor and sprint to the grocery store to enjoy their meaty goodness.) Listen to the experts at Brightland and pair the new oil with “rich burrata, fresh-off-the-vine summer tomatoes, early spring fava beans, and thick slices of farmhouse bread.” Olive freaks, unite.

The best stuff from Wayfair’s blowout Way Day sale

As you may have heard if you’re a super cool person tapped into the online furniture retail space (no, seriously, we love buying home goods on the internet), Wayfair had a big old sale last week. Way Day was 48 hours of white-hot deals on all manners of vibey patio sets, designer dupe statement rugs, and highly coveted cookware. Two of our top sellers from this year’s Way Day editors’ picks included this trés chic velvet sofa that converts into a sleeper for all your house-crashers and this ultra-sharp Yatoshi knife-block set with crazy-good reviews—crucial for picking up if you’re due to ditch your dull-ass set of IKEA knives that you’ve been letting rust away in your drawers for the better part of a decade now.

An affordable French press that makes great-tasting coffee

When it comes to the best coffee makers, there’s really something for everyone—everything from simple classics for people who want the best bang for their bucks to super-expensive space-age gadgets for freaky gourmands. Both are great, and so is everyone in between, but the coffee maker that spoke to y’all the most was this quaint French press from Bodum. It’s less than 25 bucks and has almost 11,500 glowing reviews on Amazon. What’s not to love? Wake up and smell the deals, dude.

The upgraded version of a cult-fave pizza oven

Some quarantine hobbies didn’t stick (shoutout to making ashtrays out of Sculpey; it was fun while it lasted), but others, perhaps surprisingly, did, and one of those is cooking things that, prior to the Weird Times, we would have just lazily ordered via an app. That’s very true of pizza, which we love making at home now that there are so many fuego-AF home pizza ovens on the market that are easy to use, and truly offer restaurant-quality Neapolitan pizzas in three minutes. The Ooni Karu is a perfect example, since it can be adapted to burn via propane or wood, has a built-in thermometer, and is easy to clean and store. No wonder y’all were impressed and wanted one for your own patio.

Underwear that makes your junk (look) bigger

Modern science has yet to figure out a non-invasive way to enlarge penises—don’t worry, we have our best people on it—so until that day comes, people looking to make their dicks look bigger can pick up these, shall we say, “flattering” underwear from David Archy. They’re made with a pouch “designed to keep a man’s personal area comfortably separate resulting in a dry environment all day,” per the product description.

Magical non-alcoholic beer with no calories

It’s already extremely impressive just how tasty non-alcoholic beer options have become in recent years—even non-alcoholic sours and IPAs are now a reality—but what’s even more mind-blowing is how Suntory has managed to make a pretty tasty NA beer that also has zero calories. Yep, you heard that right. It was our best-selling pick from our roundup of the best non-alcoholic beers.

Foria’s CBD-infused Intimacy Lube

You know what slaps? Weed and sex. You know what doesn’t? Paranoia and sex. That’s where Foria’s CBD-infused Intimacy Lube comes in—you get all of the chill, mellow goodness of CBD without the THC-induced panic about whether your partner noticed the crusty white deodorant on your armpit. (Pro Tip: They did, and they do not care.) Made using broad-spectrum CBD and organic coconut oil, it provides all-natural lubrication, eases discomfort, enhances arousal, and assists with penetration.

This Glas Over Easy butt plug is cuter than us

Orbs are sooo last season—we’re pondering our butt plugs now. This beautiful toy could just as well be an elegant addition to your mantle, but we (and presumably, y’all) prefer using it for its intended, corking-based purpose. After all, it’s fracture-resistant, hypoallergenic, easy to clean, compatible with all lubricants, and it retains heat and cold for increased stimulation . It was a big-time fave from our rundown of the prettiest butt plugs.

If you liked it then you should have put a…

What a nice euphemism “love ring” is. This USB-rechargeable cock ring comes with five powerful vibration settings, a smaller ring for the base of the penis, and a larger ring for the ol’ balls. “Clitoral, testicle and penis thrills are all yours rolled into one explosive, climactic package,” the description reads.

Thanks for shopping and catch you next month!

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.