What VICE Readers Bought This Month: Stand Mixers and Satisfyer Pro 2s

In the words of the only man capable of motivating me to commence cleaning my apartment, Dalé! Thank you, Pitbull, for officially ushering in spring [air horn]. Let’s gooo! We’re gonna give you everything VICE readers bought in April because there’s nothing like a little spring cleaning to inspire a new season’s worth of pickups, purchases, and must-haves.

Last month, you guys were into mid-century modern furniture and sex toys. This month you’re into… mid-century modern furniture and sex toys. Plus you all went wild for daddy—the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster that is. (Who doesn’t love a man who knows how to clean?) Read on for more of the top products VICE readers bought in April 2023.

Scrub Daddy damp duster

After our review of this “made-for-TV” magic lint-magnetizing sponge landed, you guys slurped it up like the last piece of rigatoni alla vodka. As we noted in our review, “This baby is so good at trapping dust and hair that when I looked at the dusting sponge after the first pass I almost gagged. The amount of hair was sickening.” Molto benne!

Native Deodorant

Courtesy of our cheat sheet covering the best deodorants for men, by men, plenty of you have been adding Native’s charcoal deo to your Amazon cart. According to a gazillion (roughly speaking) happy reviewers… this stuff actually works.

Satisfyer Pro 2 Generation 3

Boy are you in luck: Not only can you shop the brand-new, reader-beloved (and VICE-approved) Satisfyer Pro 2 Generation 3 for just under $50, but you can also get the equally-loved Satisfyer Pro 2 for 50% off. The only hard part is deciding which deal to indulge in.

A coloring book full of dicks

If we learned anything during the pandemic, it’s that we’re all bored, need to calm the fuck down, and are horny AF. Kill three birds with one stone by coloring in some dicks. Now that’s our kind of namaste.

This Cuisinart stand mixer that’s still on sale

Yep, 57% off to be exact. Score this Cuisinart classic in one of 13 different colors—complete with 12 speeds, a 5.5-quart capacity, and three attachments—for under $200.

Lulule-MAN comfy trousers

Given that our readers identified so heavily with writer Adam Rothbarth’s love for Lululemon’s luxury boxer briefs, we’re not that surprised they had their “buy now” fingers ready when the brand’s Commission Pants went on sale. They read as dress pants but feel like a pair of joggers.

Salomon sneakers, the #shoeofthesummer?

Is it too early to call it? Maybe, but we’d bet money that these baddies are here to stay for a while. The XT-6 is at the top of y’alls list, but we’re also keepin’ our eyes on the brand’s ACS+ model.

Fried chicken pillow…

…no explanation necessary. It’s a pillow that looks like a fried chicken drumstick. Can sleep be described as finger-licking good?

This Eames-like lounger

We get it, you guys are doing amazing, but when it comes to Eames loungers, you can either splurge (and spend the rest of the year trying to resuscitate your bank account), or snag a look-alike (and be able to attend your friend’s wedding). With this Eames-inspired lounger available on Wayfair for more than 20% off, we know what you savvy shoppers are thinking.

We love you guys (and your shopping habits).

