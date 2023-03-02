What VICE Readers Bought in February: Vegan Cookbooks and Top-Rated Lube​

Wow, it’s March. I don’t believe it! We made it through Valentine’s Day, President’s Day, the Super Bowl Rihanna’s pregnancy reveal, a long-awaited Elden Ring DLC announcement, and a (partial) new season of You on Netflix (it’s weak, sorry). That said, there’s still a lot to look forward to this coming month, like… uh… Creed III, new episodes of The Mandalorian, and National Ravioli Day (March 20). 2023 rocks so far.

But how did we get here? How are we 60 days into the year already? Well, because we’ve successfully furthered our collective denial of [gestures] all this by stocking up on killer coffee gear, comfortable couches, beloved sex toys, and bottles of lube, obviously. That’s right, fam—in February, y’all picked up a lot of dope stuff, like Crest Whitestrips (that actually work), the instant-classic cookbook The Vegan Chinese Kitchen, and a powerful 2-in-1 clit-sucking vibrator (hey, you’ve got to make it to National Ravioli Day somehow). Read on for the top products you wise shoppers saw fit to drop stacks on in February.

One of the best-reviewed dental whitening kits

Almost 15,000 Amazon reviewers (and one photo-ready VICE writer, who’s shook by their efficacy) say that Crest Whitestrips are worth the hype. [Cancels next dentist appointment, clicks “Buy Now.”]

Get that clit sucked, fam

Tracy’s Dog has got it goin’ on, and readers seem to agree that the sex toy brand’s 2-in-1 clit suckin’ vibrator is the real deal. I’ll have what she’s having!

Multivitamins to make you invincible

These TikTok-famous liquid multivitamins from MaryRuth’s organics are rumored to have magic effects on devotees’ energy levels, mood, and even their hair. They’re loaded with easily digestible nutrients, taste like “liquified fruit snacks” (according to our editor), and don’t contain soy, dairy, gluten, sugar, or other things the masses have turned against in the past few years. You guys are drinking it by the gallon.

Make killer coffee at home

In VICE’s guide to making coffee, we recommended investing in a good pour over setup, and people clearly understood the assignment (because VICE readers need more stimulants in their lives?). This beloved set is super affordable and will put you on the path to amazing java in no time.

Wait out the apocalypse in style

If there’s anything VICE readers really love, it’s sitting down. This gorgeous velvet couch—which is over 50% off right now—also converts into a bed for when your parents or friends come to visit. If you also bought the above Fellow pour over kit, maybe they’ll actually enjoy their stay.

A 10-speed clitoral annihilator

“When I first learned about the Rocks-Off Ruby Glow, it got my full attention,” our reviewer wrote about the unique toy that’s designed to be, well, humped. “It’s not trying to fit into a hand or replace a pillow. This vibrator wants to be full-on straddled and have you just go at it.” Clearly that was all the cosign y’all needed, since you horny readers pulled out your credit cards.

Be your own personal waterpark

This extremely popular lube, Lube Life, has over 120,000 reviews on Amazon and an almost five-star rating. If it’s so good that a number of people almost equal to the population of Syracuse stopped getting it on to write a review on the internet (and it’s also available by the barrel), that’s saying something.

A spectacular Chinese cookbook

Apparently, all VICE readers did in February was masturbate and eat Chinese food. Not like we’re judging. Hannah Che’s vegan Chinese cookbook, which we reviewed here, has an incredible collection of plant-based recipes that have made it instantly essential.

