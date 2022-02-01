What VICE Readers Bought This Month: Skillets, Sex Toys, and Art Books

Sorry we missed your call, VICE readers—we were busy shoveling out our 2006 Honda Element (the unofficial mascot of Rec Room) from the massive snowbank that swallowed it over the weekend. And while digging out our whip was hard work, it was nothing compared to tracking down all of the hottest-ticket purchases all of our beloved VICE readers made to ring in the new year.

As we sit in our off-brand Eames chair, puffing on an old-timey pipe and enjoying the warm, soothing buzz of our French onion soup IV drip, it’s nice to leaf through our shopping scrolls and see what you all blew your clams on this month as January comes to an end. Last time we pored over the data, y’all stocked up on non-slip shoes, dumplings, CBD body lotions, and more. This month, you prioritized self care—which we totally get—and doubled down on home decor, kitchen staples, and workout recovery gadgets.

Videos by VICE

So, step into our railroad apartment with no windows office, and let’s check out what your fellow VICE readers bought this month.

You masked up in January

Good for you, you considerate citizens. The unfortunate resurgence in COVID-19 cases [shakes fist at Omicron] meant we were once again donning our most serious masks whilst out-and-about, but after two years of looking fugly in those blue surgical masks, you wanted something a little more chic that didn’t sacrifice comfort or quality. That’s why you flocked to these sleek, goes-with-everything black KN95 masks. (If you’re looking for something with a little more color, we’ve got you covered.)

You pounded your noodles

Same, dudes. We’ve been cranking hard on our 2022 fitness goals, and you’ve clearly been feeling it in the soreness department. Thankfully, massage guns are more affordable than ever. This Olsky Deep Tissue Electric Massage Gun is a personal fave, and you all have seemed to dig it, too—probably because it’s a great alternative to a Theragun for a fraction of the price.

‘No, dude—you, like, never use soap… I think’

We love our cast iron over here at Rec Room, and have decided that yes, once and for all, cast iron skillets are indeed worth it—and in January, you agreed with us, since you snatched up this pre-seasoned, 10.25-inch cast iron skillet by Lodge, one of our favorite cookware companies, in droves. It’s sure to become your all-purpose kitchen workhorse, since it’s good for everything from oven braises and baking bread to shallow-frying and roasting.

You left caffeine anxiety in 2021

What, you’re not into suffering through jitters and crushing anxiety just so your brain can have a little go-go bean juice? Well, that makes sense. Rec Room contributor Jamie Steidle swears by MUD\WTR, one of VICE reader’s most-bought products in January, for caffeine-sensitive people, since each cup has just one-seventh the amount in a standard cup of coffee—and instead offers mental alertness and natural energy through a blend of adaptogens. “The little tap (rather than a kick) of energy that it provides is much more smooth and manageable than that of coffee,” he writes. “There’s not a “high” like the surge you might get from coffee or espresso, but there’s a steady, low-grade buzz that feels on par with a cup of black tea.” Sounds divine.

It’s called self care, Google it

Whether you were flexing, pulsing, or squirting your way through January is none of our business—we’re just here to outfit you with an arsenal of suckers, vibrators, and protective bedding for you to (literally) take care of yourself in 2022. You clearly have good taste, since you wrangled some of our favorite sex toys into your shopping corral, including the new, bendable vibrator by Frenchie; the classic, tried-and-true Satisfyer Pro 2; and last but not least, the Waterproof Squirt Blanket by Yoni Pleasure Palace, which spares your sheets from any sex-related… fluids.

You obviously got a coffee table for Christmas…

.. And you also stocked up on the dopest coffee table books in the game: the objets d’art over at TASCHEN. Your faves? The (now sold out) Masterpieces of Fantasy Art; the beautiful “Surf Photography of the 1960s and 1970s,” by LeRoy Grannis, and the astrology edition of “The Library of Esoterica.”

You miss your old bodega

We understand. Nothing hits better after a hard night of partying until 7 a.m. LSAT prep than a bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwich, a cup of burnt coffee, and a Gatorade, whipped up for you by a deli guy that’s been there since 3 a.m. and hasn’t been hungover since the Bush administration. While this ceramic mug can’t compare to the real thing, it’ll bring you back to the good ol’ days every time you knock back a cup of joe.

See you in February, dear friends.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.