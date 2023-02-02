What VICE Readers Bought This Month: Hoka Shoes and Fancy Espresso Machines

How on Earth is it February already? Just yesterday we were dodging the giant Elmo in Times Square on New Year’s Eve! Well, time flies when you’re having fun—and online shopping, which is how we got here. Behold, the full list of bestsellers from January that our VICE fanboys and girls snagged during the annual month of resolutions, frantic gym enrollment, and for many, no booze. You’ve gotta find something to fill the void.

Our top-selling products from January include cult-fave sneaker brand Hoka’s latest Bondi 8 shoes; a fluffy, chewy baguette that happens to be a pillow; and a superstar espresso machine that does the dirty work for us. Read on for more of the top products VICE readers bought in January 2023.

The GOAT of running shoes

One of our writers claims these Hoka’s are like “running on clouds,” thanks to its chonky, cushioned sole, and wearing them even helped her recover from an injury. Compared to its brother the Bondi 7, this model has a lighter foam, extended heel geometry, and rear crash pads for a supported balanced ride.

Lululemon’s men’s undies actually slap

This past month, we made a grand discovery: Lululemon boxers for dudes are actually amazing, and are certainly better than your five-year-old Hanes with holes in the crotch. These boxer briefs are designed for you to “move on the go” and have quick-drying fabric for when things get a tad too sweaty down there.

An eerie 3D simulation baguette pillow

A piping hot loaf from the bakery is definitely one of life’s simple pleasures, but one of our writers found one for sleeping, hugging, humping, or whatever pleases you.

Quench your nostrils

Dry January does not mean our air shouldn’t be moist (sorry). This humidifier by AquaOasis (from our roundup of the best) silently fills any room with moisture with its multiple mist settings and 360-degree rotating nozzle. It will keep on chugging over a 24-hour period with one tank fill.

A top-rated sofa

Sitting is the easy part, but finding a super-comfortable, great quality sofa is a task for the strong-willed. We were committed and found this one on Wayfair with a 4.6-star rating and over 900 reviews. It seats up to three, or as many as your heart desires if you want to get mad close with your friends.

A magical espresso machine

This fancy AF espresso machine by Breville, the Barista Touch, *almost* turned one of our writers into a latte artist. (Her foam hearts are still a work in progress, though *sigh*.) Its automated settings make creating fancy-coffee-shop-level bevs simple with its pre-programmed settings, automatic milk frother, and integrated grinder. Cue the crema.

An alarm clock that’s actually relaxing to use

When we think of alarm clocks, the word “hell” quickly enters our mind, but this one by Loftie somehow manages to…soothe us??? It has built-in white noise, nature sounds, stories, meditation, and breathwork exercises to help quell your anxious soul at bedtime. Once it’s time to exit our nocturnal state, a gentle two-phase alarm wakes you up.

See you next month, and thanks for shopping.

