What VICE Readers Bought This Month: Hokas, Headphones, and Wearable A/C

Well, well, well—look what the long Furby dragged in. (It’s you!) We’ve been keeping a close, non-intrusive eye on what you, our dear readers whom we love so much, tossed into your shopping carts in June, and let us be the first to say: You’ve got taste. As your shopping shamans, we throw a lot of deals, drops, and dope products onto your screens, but at the end of the day, you’re the ones who make the hard choices. (Shrek butt plug over groceries any day, IMO.)

Last month, you snagged Vans that made our inner 1998 mall-rat teen sing, high-tech wellness gadgets, TikTok-viral jeans, and enough NA beer to fill a swimming pool. This month, you doubled down on CBD lube, a sex toy named after a fish, a cooling pillow, and more gear to start your summer on the right foot. From portable AC neck fans to retro-cool headphones, here are the bestsellers that VICE readers couldn’t get enough of in June.

Hoka Bondi 7 running shoes

Y’all hit the ground running last month—literally. “My feet never hurt, even after a six-mile run (or more) when the Hoka Bondi 7s are strapped on my feet, and that says a lot,” Rec Room’s own Nicolette Accardi wrote in her review of the popular shoes. “The cushion comfortably conforms to my unfortunately cursed feet, while providing the space they need to not suffocate them. They are a top-tier choice, especially if you don’t know what kind of shoe is best for your foot structure.” Best of all, the Bondi 7s come in men’s and women’s styles, so there’s a pair for everyone.

This life-saving A/C necklace

There are a few tricks to staying cool without A/C, but we can only drop so many ice cubes down our [redacted]. This portable neck fan is a favorite of Rec Room staffer Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp, who says it cuts through the East Coast humidity like a boss. “It’s a godsend during those days when you get gobsmacked by a freakish heatwave,” she writes in her review of the fan, “and can give you extra life if you’re cooking over a hot stove, gardening under a cloudless sky, or cooling down after a run.” The temps are soaring, and so are the “add to cart” moments for our readers.

A top-selling CBD-infused lube

There’s no better way to escape the summer heat than getting sweaty in the bedroom, right? RIGHT? Well, now you can chill out and turn on with CBD-infused lube from Foria. “Foria spared no expense with their cauldron on this one,” Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp writes in her treatise on the best CBD-infused sex stuff. “Not only is this brand one of the best-rated out there, but its CBD lube is a five-star product that is so game-changing, it inspired a number of graph-filled articles about how much it’s helped release tension, as well as improve orgasms during sex and masturbation.”

An epic $30 suction vibrator

They don’t call it the Blowfish for nothing. This Better Love Blowfish vibrator is hands-down, ass-up one of the best budget suction vibrators your hard-earned clams can buy. It packs a suction feature and a flicky little tongue into an ingenious, compact design—and for a bargain—which is why after we ran our comprehensive review of the toy, it became an instant bestseller.

Casper’s cooling Foam Pillow with Snow Technology

We don’t blame you for snagging a few cooling pillows during these hot summer months. “My TL;DR after sleeping on this sucker for about a month—and sleeping like a rock, I might add, is that it’s absolutely worth the price,” one Rec Room editor writes about Casper’s Foam Pillow with Snow Technology. “This thing breathes like a champ; and it costs less than a mellow night at the bar. Plus, it’s a sleek addition to your pillow collection—which, from experience, can never be too colossal—and fits in any standard pillowcase. Which, fellas, we should be washing on a regular basis. (I know, who knew?)”

1980s Linda Hamilton-style headphones

“As someone who dislikes ear buds—but doesn’t want chonky headphones to lug around during my daily commute—[these are] perfection,” writes Rec Room staffer Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp in her review of Koss’ cult-fave Porta Pro headphones. The often sold-out beige edition was just restocked, and y’all could wait to get your hands on them to kick off your Terminator summer aesthetic.

A conversation pit couch

Conversation pits may technically be big sectional couches, but they’re also a lifestyle. Whether you’re trying to fit every roommate/pet/orgy member on this couch or just looking for a plush pedestal upon which you can naked starfish in peace, this Anchoretta sofa is chef’s kiss, and its high ratings and reasonable price made it a hit.

A shroom lamp

We don’t need much when we’re shrooming: Just ten coconut waters, a five-hour Grateful Dead jam compilation, and this 70s murano glass-inspired mushroom lamp. Y’all agree.

See you next month, sailor.

