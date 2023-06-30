What VICE Readers Bought This Month: Gameboy Lookalikes and Viagra Mints

Nothing chews us up and spits us out (in the best way possible) better than the month of June. The start of summer was loaded with rooftop Pride events, 9,000 Aperol Spritzes, and the decision of whether or not to break the fourth wall of Tinder and say hi to that hot person you matched with when you spotted them at the hardcore show. If we had to sum up some lifestyle takeaways about what VICE readers bought this month, it was that y’all are: hot, social, and in search of a sturdy bed frame that won’t squeak when it’s time to send that “u up?” text.

Last month, VICE readers brought home penis pumps, wired earbuds, and summer linens from West Elm to sleep like an unbothered bébé. This June, readers went hog on aesthetic Altoid-Viagra mint hybrids, vibrators for humping and grinding, and a dragon’s hoard of slutty everyday carry essentials. You tended to your housekeeping needs, too, with these affordable Dyson vacuum alternatives, but the month of June was overwhelmingly dedicated to helping you get laid, or at least entertained with an affordable Gameboy-esque console.

Stick a tiki umbrella in that Pedialyte, and let’s recap the best of what VICE readers bought this June.

A non-squeaky bed frame

What you do between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m. is none of our business, but acrobatic sex sure is a whole lot easier with two Red Bulls and a sturdy, non-squeaky bed frame that looks like it belongs to a rich Danish designer. I ordered this mid-century modern wood Zinus bed frame for that very reason years ago (it still holds up), and y’all have been doing the same before going to Pound Town. Bring it home while it’s 27% off on Amazon for Prime Day.

This Gameboy lookalike has 5,000 games

For $77, you can either slop down some gold flake lobster bisque soup and a bullshit chardonnay at a restaurant in Midtown, or you could buy this handheld gaming console that doesn’t require internet to work and comes preloaded with Pac-Man, Street Fighter, Zelda, Sonic The Hedgehog, and thousands of other games. Thank god y’all chose the latter.

Chewable ED mints

Fumbling around your bag for a crusty vial of Viagra can be a big boner-deflater. Luckily, yassified Viagra has finally landed in the hands of horny plebes thanks to Hims, a wellness brand that focuses on everything from men’s hair loss products to the easy, online acquisition of Viagra prescriptions that come in a pleasing mint form. No wonder readers hit smash on that order button.

A vibrator for humping and grinding

Humping is wildly underrated [dismounts cooling Casper pillow]. Some of our first ever non-sex toy sex toys included the humble washing machine corner and a firm, tasseled throw pillow. There’s an entire VICE guide to best sex toys for humping and grinding, and the Rocks Off Ruby Glow Blush vibrator is undoubtedly its breakout star; the non-phallic vibrator is designed for vulva-owners to plow, hands-free, thanks to its wavy ergonomic shape.

A scratch-proof couch

We know that you’re here for a long time, not a good time, which is why you need a couch that can withstand Fluffy’s claw marks. There are a lot of excellent couches out there with scratch-proof, high performance fabrics, but the mid-century modern stylings of Burrow’s furniture range continues to outdo the competition. This customizable 8-piece sectional has been a VICE reader-favorite for June—probably because it can seat every member in the The Fellowship of the Ring (Boromir gets the floor). Bring it home while it’s about $700 off.

Slutty everyday carry essentials

Isn’t it sad when bad breath happens to good mouths? Don’t you die a little inside when your battery is at 1% right as your situationship blows up your phone? Slutty everyday carry essentials are so important for heaux on the prowl this summer, and y’all copped some of our favorite staples from this VICE guide to staying hydrated, horny, and well-equipped to hit the streets. Readers stocked up on Listerine Cool Mints, aka. the GOAT of pocket-sized, blast-your-tonsils-to-Antarctica breath fresheners, as well as a teensy tiny smartphone charger that won’t weigh down your cargo pants.

A Dyson vacuum alternative

One day, we’ll be on that rich-enough-to-buy-Pedro-Pascal-for-Merge Mansion–budget. Until then, we will continue sleuthing for the best alternatives for coveted cleaning appliances by brands such as Dyson, which is where this slick boi comes into play. The cordless, high-rated Belife vacuum has over 6,400 Amazon reviews praising its lightweight frame and effectiveness at sucking up fine dust particles. As one stan writes, “I get a kick out of using it every time. Swivels so well around furniture.” Start sucking for yourself while it’s 24% off.

Fresh sneakers

VICE readers treated their lemon pepper steppers to On Running’s slick Cloudstratus sneakers, which are a favorite of VICE writer Nicolette Acardi for their weightless feel and futuristic design. As Acardi writes in her VICE review, “I literally almost feel like I’m zipping across the [treadmill] belt.”

Swimsuits for trans and non-binary folks

The first thing y’all did after binging The Ultimatum: Queer Love—other than slide into Mal’s DMs—was order some tucking bikini bottoms from this VICE guide to swimsuits for trans and non-binary folks. Pride may be wrapping up, a summer of upstate swimming hole jaunts with your new crush is just beginning.

See you at the beach, jabroni.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.