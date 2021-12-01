What VICE Readers Bought This Month: Theraguns, Pet Beds, and Dumplings

If fall is for the spooky kids, then winter is for the shopping sleuths. The deals start poppin’ off hotter than a bag of Orville Redenbacher popcorn in your Midwestern aunt’s kitchen for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, even before the turkey (RIP) is fully digested; the holiday checkout-line treats at Costco samplers get even better (bacon-wrapped bacon? don’t mind if we do); and the world transforms into a snowglobe of festive deals on cookware, sex toy gift bundles, skincare, cult fitness items, and delightful presents for under $20 to stuff in their [redacted] by the tree, menorah, or Baphomet sculpture. The world becomes your shopping oyster in December, and we wish only to pass unto thee this briny blade [licks knife] that has served us in the curation of all the really, really cool stuff y’all bought on VICE.

Last time we round tabled about what VICE readers bought in the fall, we noticed that your carts were full of Grateful Dead x Hedley & Bennett aprons, berbere spice blends, and Abercrombie & Fitch bowling button-downs fit for The Big Lebowski (yes, they’ve had quite the re-brand). This month, you bought affordable Theraguns, vibrators, and non-slip shoes; dumplings, CBD body lotions, and more.

Step on up to the fun house, and let’s marvel at what your fellow VICE readers bought this month…

A miniature Theragun

Aw. It’s smol, but mighty—plus, it’s a great way to unwind, even if you aren’t sore enough to warrant a noodle-blasting.

However, that’s not in everyone’s price range, which is why you also loved this affordable Theragun alternative. (Hey, so did we.)

The VICE readership loves shroom life

At least, that’s what we must glean from the plethora of you who added these funky fungi nightlights to cart.

The coolest new clitoral vibrator

Shout-out to all our vibrator connoisseurs, who already know (and belong to) the cult of the Satisfyer Pro 2, and stand by the many Womanizer clitoral stimulators. These sex toys have been tried-and-true pillars of the Spank the Bank Games for ages, and we love them, but it’s exciting to see a brand like Unbound Babes enter the field; the company is a relatively new sexual wellness brand, and its wavy designs and affordable price range are a breath of fresh air. No wonder you all took home their best-selling clitoral toy, dubbed the “Puff,” during Black Friday’s killer sex toy sales. It’s like having cherubs blow titillating puffs upon yer clit.

A book about the Japanese art of the cocktail

Look, are we thinking people are going to make every single one of the often-elaborate drinks in this beautiful book full of gorgeous Japanese cocktails? Well, that’s not for us to say—but just having this on your shelf, bar cart, or coffee table will increase your cocktail game exponentially. Y’all spotted it in our list of the best cookbooks of 2021.

The Always Pan is always winning

Yes, it really is that rad for people trying to save space, because it replaces eight different pieces of cookware. It’s also hella good-looking, and the leader of the pack when it comes to navigating this new wave of aesthetic cookware from brands like Our Place, as well as Caraway, Misen, and Great Jones.

Our editor’s favorite CBD body lotion

This is one of our editor’s favorite CBD body lotions for near-instant relief. It just works, man, and y’all seem to agree—plus, it smells phenomenal.

Fly By Jing’s dumplings

We really, truly get this one. Dumplings are amazing, Fly by Jing is killing it, and having these plump, restaurant-quality packets of joy in the comfort of your own home? Please.

This stupid-cute pet bed

What we wouldn’t give to have a matching noodle bed with our pup/cat/lizard. Le sigh. This one became a hit after we featured it in our best gifts for cat lovers—but it will be just as cute with your dog, guinea pig, or Gila monster nestled inside.

These comfy wireless headphones

These over-the-ear headphones are a whopping 76% off for Cyber Week, taking them from their usual price of $249.95 down to a cool $59.95. With best-in-class noise cancellation and a 15-hour battery life, these things will be a lifesaver on your next plane ride.

Vans x Hedley & Bennett hi-tops

We don’t blame you all for picking up a bunch of these dope, non-slips that are designed for wearing in the kitchen, thanks to a collab from Vans and Hedley & Bennett. Not only are they ultra-comfortable and go with everything, but they’ve got those sneaky colorful soles. [Salutes in line cook.]

Mixing bowls with airtight lids

No more spillage in this village. Just airtight lids for your salads, sauces, and everything else you want to keep fresh. Also, there’s nothing as satisfying as having the power to pull the munch-to-fridge move in one fell swoop during a meal, without needing to hunt down another piece of Tupperware to store your stir fry.

Charging cables

Thank Jobs god, you finally replaced those ratty, frayed charging cables. Your iPhone is too spensi to be given the Dr. Frankenstein treatment, dude.

See you in the New Year, bud.

