What VICE Readers Bought This Month: Earbuds, Booze-Free Wine, and Beard Balm

It’s lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you, dear VICE readers—and we’re hitting the slopes of the reader bestsellers from November. Online shopping is a temptation year-round, but November is when the heat really cranks and the Black Friday deals are hotter than our fireplace coals, the gift guides are lit like the candles of our menorah, and the cold-weather essentials ski directly into our carts.

So, what’d you buy during the biggest sale-fest of the year? Editor-fave earbuds that do the same job as AirPods, for one-sixth of the price; the fancy hand wash that we just can’t quit (Aesop, duh); and our #1 fave vibrator at the lowest price we’ve ever seen it. Read on, stock up, and gift yourself or your favorite neighbor a sick gift that’s VICE reader-approved.

Videos by VICE

These top-rated earbuds at a bargain

Our editorial director discovered that when it comes to these super-affordable earbuds, the great reviews aren’t just hype—they’re perfect for wearing on Hot Girl Walks, planes, or anywhere else you don’t want to stress about losing an expensive, tiny AirPod.

This ultra-comfy Casper mattress

Heard about Casper, but not sure which mattress is the one for you? The Element Pro isn’t just a great pick for your budget (at under $1,000); it’s also great for hot sleepers and those dealing with back pain, since it has AirScape® technology for increased airflow and superior cooling and premium memory foam to relieve pressure points.

An alcohol-free wine substitute (that actually tastes good)

This month, we tried Proxies, a wine-ish, no-ABV beverage that is perfect for poppin’ when you’re sober, taking a break, or just don’t want to risk a DUI or a hangover. Turns out, they rock, and y’all are ready for fewer blackouts at holiday parties and upgraded sober Januarys.

A great deal on our fave suction vibrator

The Satisfyer Pro 2 truly reigns supreme when it comes to gentle clitoral suction vibrators with big orgasmic effects, and over at PinkCherry’s holiday sale, it’s currently just $30. If you don’t already have one… well, just get one.

Our fave home pizza oven

Home pizza oven company Ooni had a huge sitewide sale, meaning it was the perfect time to scoop the brand’s easy-to-use Karu 16, which we tried at the VICE office with incredible results. It’s truly a perfect gift for the diehard pizza enthusiast in your life (including yourself).

The Always Pan, because of course the Always Pan

We’ve talked about it ad nauseum, but that’s because it’s so good and so famous. We tried it out for a month and made perfect sunny-side-up eggs. The Always Pan is still on sale for under $100 right now.

Aesop’s ever-popular hand wash

If you’re still using dollar-store hand soap that smells like cherry Robitussin… mate, it’s time to adult a bit. You’re (hopefully) washing your hands every day, so why not make it a spa-like experience with Aesop’s notoriously awesome-smelling hand wash? Fancy soap is the way. We think this one is gonna be a bestseller for many months to come.

A sunset lamp for fighting the SADs

Ugh… it’s getting dark at 4 p.m. again. Curse you, daylight savings time. Easy fix? This sunset lamp that projects good vibes in your home even when it’s frightful outside.

Scotch Porter’s lovely-smelling beard balm

You try to take care of the hair on your head, so why not treat the hair on your face the same? It’s your face, bro. Scotch Porter’s beard balm keeps your grizz moisturized, frizz-free, and smelling like sandalwood, vanilla, and musk.

L’Occitane’s natural deodorant

Speaking of personal care, having a deodorant you love (with high-quality ingredients) is an easy way to make your morning routine feel a little more luxurious. L’Occitane’s amazing-smelling deodorant is paraben- and aluminum-free, but keeps you hella fresh (in all ways).

The iconic rose toy vibrator

You’ve seen it on TikTok, you’ve heard that it makes people with clitorises see the face of god, and now you can get it on Amazon of all places. If you’re looking for a toy that simulates (really good oral), try a kiss from the Rose.

A Theragun-esque massage gun for way less

If you hit the weight rack, the leg press, or the running track, you know that getting a post-workout massage is even more pleasurable than the endorphins themselves. There are tons of Theragun-style massagers on the market now, but this one gets top marks from our editorial staff.

The ultra-comfy sectional that feels like a cloud (and a Cloud)

We’d all love a crazy-comfy sofa on par with Restoration Hardware’s famous Cloud couch, but we don’t all have $10,000 lying around to spend on a single piece of furniture. Thankfully, West Elm’s Harmony sofa is just as marshmallow-like—and it’s on sale right now for the holidays (especially if you go with one of the sale fabrics for custom upholstery).

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals?Sign up for our newsletter.