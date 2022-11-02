What VICE Readers Bought This Month: Pheromone Oil and Mushroom Coffee

Well, folks, November has entered the chat. As you strap on your waterproof boots and prepare for the holidays, we want to welcome you back to our monthly compilation of the best-selling products VICE readers loved this month. Yes, we will surely miss our “spooky season” icons like ‘Empty Soul Girl on a Swing,’ but we’re honoring our scary-lawn-decoration icons by calling out our readers’ October favorites.

Our top-selling products from in October included an affordable massage gun we’ve all been aching for; reliable COVID tests to keep on deck; potpourri inspired by dragons’ blood (edgy); Momofuku’s delicious instant noodles for late-night consumption post-dirty martini; and nipple covers that are guaranteed to stay in place. Read on for more of the top products VICE readers bought in October 2022.

Zerolia massage gun

We’re Theragun stans, but prefer to save our moola on rent. That’s why this dupe for 35% off is a favorite among VICE readers. It has 30 speeds, 10 head attachments, and an LCD touchscreen—so it’s ideal for your fitness journey to becoming a tech-savvy, swole king.

Pure Instinct roll-on pheromone perfume oil

Folks are horny out here, and that’s where this pheromone perfume oil comes in to step up your Trader Joe’s flirting. Just roll it on your skin for a one-of-a-kind scent to attract your Hinge date, or add it to a bath or oil diffuser. It’s imported from Italy, folks!

MUD/WTR’s Morning Ritual Starter Kit

Coffee can be our best friends, but thanks to our little friend called *anxiety *, it can also be our enemy. This morning beverage kit by MUD/WTR is a blend of organic adaptogenic mushrooms, cacao, black tea, spices like turmeric and cardamom, and Himalayan pink sea salt, all resulting in a chai-like drink that provides alertness without existential spiraling. With just one-seventh the caffeine of a cup of coffee, you should feel charged up, but without the jitters.

Dragon’s blood potpourri bag

We want your house to smell good, but not by cosplaying as a Bath & Body Works—aka the “House of Karens.” This spooky sack of potpourri, called Dragon’s Blood, is a top-seller on Etsy and packs in a sweet, spicy, and earthy scent with a gothic twang. Notes include cedarwood, patchouli, clove, and orange.

iHealth COVID tests

Unfortunately, “spooky season” is the precursor to “sickly season”, which means knowing whether you have a 24-hour bug—or something significantly worse—is crucial. To keep your friends, family, co-workers, and local bodega owners safe, it’s a good idea to have COVID tests on hand, such as this one by iHealth that flew off the shelves when it was on sale for Amazon’s fall Prime event earlier this month. It’s FDA-authorized, reliable, and all you’ve gotta do is swab your nose. You’ll receive your results within 15 minutes, all in the comfort of your own home.

Bravo Sierra deodorant

Old Spice has its classic (some might say old-fashioned) charm, but sometimes we want to swipe our pits with something a little more au naturel. Bravo Sierra keeps us fresh minus the aluminum, parabens, silicones, and sodium bicarbonate; instead, it’s formulated with absorptive powder extracted from the roots of cassava plants. It also swipes on clear and comes in a variety of fresh scents, all of which make it one of the best natural deodorants out there.

Nipple covers

Sometimes you just want things to hang loose, we get it. To keep the peace among the public, slap on a nipple cover under your top to smooth things out. These ones from Bonamona are a favorite of fashion stylist Ali Kornhauser, and they’re adhesive, hypoallergenic, and made of skin-friendly silicone. Free the nip.

Dosha 3-piece glass anal plug kit

Experimentation and having an open mind is always important to us—especially in the bedroom—and that’s where the best anal toys come in. For those looking to expand their… well, sexual experiences, this anal plug kit comes with three different sizes, so you can gradually work your way up as you figure out what works best for you and/or your partner. Each plug features a tapered tip for easy insertion, is hypoallergenic, compatible with all lubes, and can be easily sterilized.

Momofuku noodle variety pack

We support your noodle consumption anytime and anywhere, especially when it’s late-night, you’re intoxicated, and you need a satisfying 3 AM snack. These noodle packs from Momofuku are our favorite drunk food, and we’re happy they do it for you, too. Choose from Soy and Scallion, Spicy Soy, and “Tingly Chili”.

See you next month.

