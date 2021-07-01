What VICE Readers Bought This Month: Cameras, Cock Rings, and Fancy Knives

Whoaaaa there. [Rears back, pats horse on the neck] It’s somehow already…. July?!?! No idea how that happened. Things have been changing so quickly this year that clocks are a joke, calendars are a disgrace (the Stendig was a total waste of money in 2020, since all we could write on it was “wait for this shit to be over”), and the zodiac has to be screwed up. Line up, Leos—we’re ready for your bullshit.

Anyway, it’s very officially summertime, baby! Your trusty Rec Room squad has been hunting far and wide for the best under-$100 beach gear; grilling equipment for both backyard kings and apartment-balcony amateurs; and swimsuits for men, nonbinary folks, and women of big tata—but we’ve also been enjoying seeing which of our many recs VICE readers really can’t get enough of. From the looks of it, y’all are horny, hungry, and hot—at least, if that’s what we’re supposed to glean from the cock rings, kitchen stuff, and cooling neck accessories flying off the proverbial or perhaps literal shelves.

You’re taking photos of yourselves and each other, looking for smart subs for booze and coffee, and trying to improve your personal hygiene with bidets and sex-goo sticks. And in the words of that one song that’s absolutely inescapable rn? Good 4 u.

Join in the fun, or just enjoy being a voyeur for what other people want, what they really, really want.

A backpack for busting out

Now that we’re all vaccinated and (very much) thawed out from winter, we’re ready to go hiking with the ghouls. This Norseland pack is one of many backpacks that are functional, but also cool-looking on the trail.

This rechargeable lighter, for the discerning burnout

No more disposable lighters, man. It’s so wasteful! For one less bummer, we proposed these USB-rechargeable lighters from Food52. They’re simple in design, but elevated just enough to make for a nonchalantly fancy gift.

A luxury prostate vibrator

LELO is a luxury Swedish sex toy company that makes toys that are high in design, low in volume, and soft to the touch thanks to their velvety silicone–so you know their prostate massager is going to be smooth. Can’t blame a bunch of you for wanting to try it; we do, too.

If you don’t drink and want a summer marg

We broke down how to still have a sweet home bar sans booze, for if you’ve quit drinking or never drank to begin with. The standout pick for our readers? This surprisingly convincing, mercifully hangover-free tequila alternative, which still makes a killer paloma or sunrise.

A disposable camera that’s photographer-approved

A few months ago, we asked photographers to review a bunch of disposable cameras, and the Agfa LeBox ended up being a serious hit. With its super-saturated colors and dreamy photo quality, it’s not just LeBox; it’s le bomb.

Baby’s first cock ring

Earlier this month, we broke down how to buy your boyfriend his first sex toy. Cock rings are a great place to start; they enhance erections, increase sensation, and are perfect for partner play. Satisfyer, one of our fave sex toys brands, makes this affordable one that even comes with an app for remote controlling—and it looks like VICE readers were ready to give it a shot, for themselves or their partners.

A sick Japanese knife for an amazing price

We found the best fancy chef’s knives you can get for under a hundo, and this one comes with a fine, eight-inch blade and its own red velvet-lined coffin. The vibe is immaculate. It doesn’t just slice. It SLAPS.

A portable AC unit, basically

It is face-meltingly hot right now [hugs Seattle with ice packs], so we wrote an article about how to stay cool and unboiled if you don’t have air conditioning. This literal necklace of cold air is the kind of thing you would think you dreamt up in your REM cycle, but it’s actually real.

This cult vibrator look-alike

The Hitachi wand is a cult vibrator that has spawned many worthy look-alikes that are more price-friendly, including this clitoral massagin’ cordless wand.

A clip-on beauty hack for your phone camera or Zoom call

Tired of feeling like a ghoul in video meetings? Want photos taken on your cell to look… well… better than photos taken on a cell? This affordable, easy-on easy-off lens kit kills two birds with one stone. Not that we like killing animals. We just wanna look hot. Looks like you kids do. too.

SkyMall energy, but really that useful

Some people want their bev to stay hot forever—and there’s a gadget for them, too. But this one is for those of us that wanna transform our morning coffee into cold brew in a flash. It’s iced coffee season, baby.

A neck pillow to fall asleep on the plane

We wrote an article about how to fall asleep on a plane, and discovered that every inch that your head moves out of vertical alignment adds 10 pounds of pressure to your neck… and suddenly, those travel neck pillows look reeeeeal nice.

Finally jumping on the air fryer train, huh?

Looks like some of you are a little late to the magic that is air-frying. But better late than never. Please share your air-fried cannolis and hot Cheetos with us.

If you miss skinny jeans, but don’t wanna get roasted by Zoomers

Some of us just can’t get into the whole unflattering wide-leg pant thing, but know that we can’t keep buying painted-on jeans indefinitely, lest we become Old and Out of Touch. That’s where these perfect mom jeans come in, approved by both TikTokers and our squarely millennial writer.

A desert island clitoral suction vibrator

The cult of the Satisfyer will never die, so long as the vibrational wizards keep making new models with improved air pulse stimulating technology (in layman’s terms: that means your clitoris is being stimulated by gentle air puffs, rather than through direct contact). Use the coupon SUMMER at checkout to get it 30 percent off.

The coffee alternative that looks like uh, mud?

When we reviewed MUD\WTR (pronounced “mud water” and/or “sludge swag”) it was with a bit of skepticism. How could anything compare to the thrill of the caffeinated bean? Well, it can’t exactly. But this chai-like adaptogenic bev comes pretty damn close, in a very delicious way that also brings the ritual of coffee-making back into the lives of those of us whose stomachs (or brains) have said nooooope to coffee.

A mellow buzz, like Dad used to smoke

Dad Grass is the totally legal (and legal to ship) high-CBD smokeable hemp that harkens back to the chill buzz your parents used to get from their 1977 greens. As Adam Rothbarth wrote in his review of Dad Grass, “I gave up pot half a decade ago, but when I first tried a Dad Grass joint, it really did take me back to that lazy-day feeling of smoking a J, fulfilling all of the enjoyable, ritualistic aspects of sitting in my rocking chair with the window open, enjoying a few hits alongside a cold beer after work, and hoping my neighbors couldn’t smell anything.”

The post-sex semen sponge that went viral on TikTok

Remember that? The idea, according to the founder of the Dripstick, was to create a product that would easily absorb the semen from a vagina after sex instead of having to wait and sploosh it out all day. We asked a gynecologist what she actually thought about the jizz sponge, and she said it sounds like a pretty decent idea.

Once you bidet, you never go back

Why don’t we [blows kisses to fellow Americans] use more bidets? They’re an absolute dream for your bottom, and not as pricey (or tricky to install) as you might think. Tushy is a cult favorite, and makes a damn luxurious model for such a (relatively) affordable price.

Add to cart, my sweet amoebas. Catch you next month.

