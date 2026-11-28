Tupac Shakur’s conversation with Angie Martinez revealed quite a lot about the hip-hop legend. For years, we thought we had every piece of music and archival footage to put together a portrait of what he was all about. On one hand, he was full of righteous fervor about the systemic inequities in the world. On the other, he was full of rage and was willing to do anything to take his enemies down a peg.

Given what we’ve heard from the Tupac tapes, it makes sense why Angie Martinez withheld them for so long. For years, she worried about egging on a war that only would’ve gotten worse after his inflammatory remarks.

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“I was scared to air this interview, and I didn’t want to be responsible for making it worse. And the truth is that I made that decision and I’m proud of that after all these years later,” she told Billboard in 2016.

Amidst all the chaos in one of Tupac Shakur’s darkest moments, the interview still taught us a lot. It wasn’t just the All Eyez On Me MC jabbing at Biggie, Diddy, and Mobb Deep. Instead, it helped us clarify further what Pac was all about, rather than any singular narrative about him. So we’ve compiled a few interesting revelations that we took away from the previously unheard interview.

Tupac Shakur Tells All in Explosive Angie Martinez Beef

All of Tupac’s Hatred Was Against Bad Boy, Not The Whole East Coast

Although he had quite a few nasty, jarring things to say about Mobb Deep and Bad Boy, his focus wasn’t really on the East Coast as a whole. He stressed that that was a narrative blown out of proportion by the media. Ultimately, everything centered around Biggie, Diddy, and Bad Boy as a whole. In the end, the goal was to make sure the label goes on through his success. “New York is an innocent bystander,” Tupac Shakur said, nodding to artists like Wu-Tang Clan and Naughty By Nature.

Why He Repped The West Coast So Much Despite Being Born in New York

A common rebuttal people had about Tupac was that he was never a true West Coast rapper. Since he was born in New York, certain people felt like he was claiming the wrong region. However, his early stint in Oakland mixed with his time in Digital Underground made him claim the larger West Coast far more than his limited time in New York.

Moreover, Tupac Shakur seemed to find regionalism as a larger concept to be contrived by the media. He foresaw a world where hip-hop could’ve been unified, even despite his ugly beef with Bad Boy.

The Mobb Deep Beef Was Allegedly More Personal Than We Initially Thought

Tupac’s beef with Mobb Deep initially struck some people by surprise, considering so much of his energy went to Bad Boy. However, apparently, they fanned the flames more than we thought, according to Pac. The Queens duo allegedly brought out the man who shot him in 1994. Additionally, he claimed that he had proof they made personal insults to him, turning their feud into something uglier than just issues in hip-hop.

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