What We Know About the Victims of the El Paso Shooting: a Grandma, a Veteran, a Couple Buying School Supplies

Jordan and Andre Anchondo went shopping on Saturday to buy school supplies for their 5-year-old daughter.

After dropping her off at cheer practice, they went to the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, bringing their two-month-old son, Paul, with them. Then a gunman opened fire, killing shoppers indiscriminately.

Instinctively, Jordan jumped in front of her infant son to protect him. Andre then jumped in front of his wife to try and protect her.

When medics found him, the baby had been grazed by a bullet and received two broken fingers when his mother fell on him.

His parents, who had just celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, were dead.

“The baby still had her blood on him,” Elizabeth Terry, Jordan’s aunt, told CNN. “You watch these things and see these things and you never think this is going to happen to your family.”

Jordan, 24, and Andre, 23, were two of the 20 people killed Saturday morning. The suspect was arrested at the scene and authorities are investigating the incident as an act of domestic terrorism.

https://twitter.com/benjaminjamess_/status/1158024566129799175

Some of the other victims have been identified by their families and friends:

Javier Rodriguez, 15

Javier was weeks away from starting his sophomore year at Horizon High School in El Paso, his aunt Elvira Rodriguez told the El Paso Times.

The teenager was described by his aunt as a loving boy, who did well in school and loved soccer. His school will hold a vigil for him on Monday.

Arturo Benavides, 60

Benavides was in Walmart with his wife at the time of the shooting. When the attack took place he was waiting at the self-checkout line while his wife was sitting by the restroom, Benavides’ family said in social media posts Sunday.

https://twitter.com/stephemcneal/status/1158054322372075520

He was an army veteran who became a bus driver for Sun Metro, El Paso’s public transit system.

Benavides, whose nickname was “Turi,” was described by his family to BuzzFeed as “a strong-willed, caring, giving, and special person.”

Angelina Englisbee, 86

Known as Angie, the 86-year old grandmother was speaking to one of her sons on the phone just moments before the shooting began, hanging up because she had reached the checkout.

Edie Hallberg showed up at the shooting scene looking for her

86-year-old mom.



This is Angie Englisbee, her mom that she’s trying to find. pic.twitter.com/NijeNC2iqN — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) August 4, 2019

Englisbee’s seven children learned of their mother’s death on Sunday evening and gathered in her house in El Paso. The family is currently deciding whether to view CCTV footage of the shooting.

“It feels like hell — it doesn’t feel real,” Mia Peake, Englisbee’s granddaughter, told the New York Times.

Sara Esther Regalado, 66 and Adolfo Cerros Hernández, 68

The husband and wife, who were from Ciudad Juárez and Aguascalientes, respectively, were among seven Mexican nationals confirmed dead by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Sunday night.

Nuestras condolencias a mexicanos fallecidos en El Paso:

1. Sara Esther Regalado

Cd. Juárez, CHIH.

2. Adolfo Cerros Hernández

Aguascalientes, AGS.

3. Jorge Calvillo García.

Torreón, COAH.

4. Elsa Mendoza de la Mora.

Yepomera, CHIH.

5. Gloria Irma Márquez

Juárez, CHIH. — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) August 4, 2019

Their daughter, Sandra Cerros, posted on Facebook about her parents:

“We thank you infinitely for your prayers, your support, concern, calls and messages, they have been a great company during this crisis,” she wrote. “We ask you to give us time to assimilate what happened, today we want to reserve ourselves from answering calls and messages, we have your understanding.”

Ivan Manzano, 41

Manzano was also from Ciudad Juárez and had celebrated his 41st birthday just three days before the shooting. He was at Walmart to collect a package for his retail business.

He had crossed from Juárez to El Paso with his aunt, but she decided to go shopping at a different Walmart store in the city, she told the El Paso Times.

The pair, as is common for many Mexicans, had crossed the border into El Paso to shop and see family. The gunman told investigators that he drove over 650 miles from his home to El Paso to kill as many Mexicans as possible, ABC reported.

The Mexican government labeled the shooting an act of “terrorism” and has said it is considering litigation.

The other Mexican nationals killed in the attack are: María Eugenia Legarreta Rothe from Chihuahua; Gloria Irma Marquez of Ciudad Juárez; Elsa Mendoza de la Mora, of Yepomera, Chihuahua; Jorge Calvillo García, of Torreon, Coahuila; and Ivan Filiberto Manzano from Ciudad Juárez.

Cover: Clockwise from left, Gabriela Lopez and her husband Roberto Lopez comfort their children Santi Lopez and Max Lopez during a vigil for victims of Saturday’s mass shooting at a shopping complex Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)