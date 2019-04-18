What we learned about Don Jr. and Ivanka in the Mueller report. Eric was there too.

Not all of President Trump’s children were named in Robert Mueller’s investigation — but most of them were.

Donald Trump Jr. in particular gets numerous mentions in Robert Mueller’s 448-page report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and there are a few major revelations about Ivanka Trump included in the document.

Here’s what you need to know about how the Trump kids figure into the Mueller report.

Don Jr.

Donald Trump’s eldest son, Don Jr., makes the most appearances. Mueller’s investigation into his activities was largely focused on the June 2016 meeting he took with a Russian attorney who promised him dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Rob Goldstone, an English publicist, emailed Trump Jr. in early June to facilitate a meeting with a lawyer who would provide “some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.”

“This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump,” Goldstone wrote.

Trump Jr. responded to this idea enthusiastically: “If it’s what you say I love it.”

Mueller contemplated prosecuting Don Jr. over the June 9, 2016, meeting at Trump Tower. But the special counsel ultimately decided it would be difficult to prove that Don Jr. acted with “with general knowledge of the illegality” of his conduct, which included possible violations of campaign finance and contribution laws. Mueller’s report stated that there would be a “high burden to establish a culpable mental state” in Trump Jr.

While we aren’t necessarily interpreting Mueller’s words as an indication that he thought Trump Jr. wasn’t smart enough to warrant a prosecution, others certainly are.

The report also details the president’s outrage over the possible leak of those emails.



Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner went to the White House with then-White House communications director Hope Hicks as she warned the president about the emails’ impending leak. Kushner brought Trump documents he wanted to provide to a congressional committee, but the president refused to look at them, saying he didn’t believe the emails would leak. (Trump Jr. later published the email thread himself just before the New York Times published a report on the exchanges, which led to one of the most infamous scandals that the president and his children have yet faced.)

Ivanka

The apple of President Trump’s eye appears in Mueller’s writings more than a dozen times, and there are some significant new details about Trump’s eldest daughter in the report. Most notably: Ivanka may have known ahead of time about the 2016 Trump Tower meeting between campaign officials and the Russian lawyer.

According to the report, Rick Gates, Trump’s 2016 deputy campaign chairman, told the special counsel’s office that in the days before the Trump Tower meeting, Don Jr. briefed campaign staff at a meeting on a lead on negative information about the Clinton Foundation. Gates said that meeting was attended by “Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Paul Manafort, Hope Hicks, and, joining late, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.”

Additionally, Ivanka previously said she knew “almost nothing” about Trump’s plans to build a tower in Moscow around the time of the 2016 presidential election. But the report notes that Ivanka visited Moscow in 2014 to tour a site called Crocus City, where the Crocus Group, owned by the Agalarov family, had proposed building a Trump Tower. She also met with Emin Agalarov, the Russian pop star believed to have helped set up the 2016 Trump Tower meeting. The Trump Organization and Crocus Group discussed architecture and design for several months in 2014, according to the report.

Ivanka also discussed the Moscow project with her father’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, “on multiple occasions,” as late as the fall of 2015.

Trump’s plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow became central to the scandal surrounding his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. Trump said that his planned Trump Tower Moscow project was “very legal & very cool” — a day after his Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the deal on Trump’s behalf. Cohen’s admission exists in direct conflict to Trump’s repeated denials that neither he nor his family members had any contact with Russian officials or had business dealings in Russia during the election.

Eric

Eric Trump is mentioned only a handful of times in Mueller’s report, with the most noteworthy moment being Rick Gates saying he was briefed ahead of time about the Trump Tower meeting.

He also once retweeted a Twitter account controlled by the Russian Internet Research Agency (IRA) during the election, perhaps unwittingly. Don Jr., however, did this far more frequently. Other top Trump campaign officials — including Kellyanne Conway, Brad Parscale, and Michael Flynn — also retweeted IRA-controlled accounts.

Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump listen to their father, then-presumptive Republican nominee for president Donald Trump, give a press conference on the 9th tee at his Trump Turnberry Resort on June 24, 2016 in Ayr, Scotland.