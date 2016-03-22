‘Mean Girl Crack Dealers Fighting at the School Dance,’ Today’s Comic by Benjamin Marra By Benjamin Marra March 22, 2016, 1:56pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Find Benjamin on his website, blog, and at Traditional Comics. Tagged:Benjamin Marra, Comics!, CRACK, gangsta rap posse, high school, One man war on terror, traditional comics, Vice comics, violence, What We Mean By Yesterday Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE A Far-Right Moms Group Is Terrorizing Schools in the Name of Protecting Kids 04.26.23 By David Gilbert Inside the Chaotic World of Kids Trying to Play Video Games on School Laptops 04.24.23 By Patrick Klepek Dealers Say They’re Struggling to Sell Looted Artefacts From Africa These Days 03.13.23 By Barnaby Phillips Catholic Prayer App Hallow Platforming ‘Fringe Elements’ On Catholic Right 03.07.23 By Sophia Smith Galer