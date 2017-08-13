What We Saw at Charlottesville

My photographer and I got to Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Virginia, about half an hour before the Unite the Right was set to begin, but things had already started to spin out of control.
Counterprotestors were hurling paint and ink at the white nationalists. This cop car was collateral damage:
Pepper spray was also being liberally diffused by the combatants, and volunteer medics ran to help people who were screaming in agony:
After the Virginia State Police forced everyone to disperse, the white nationalists marched about a mile to McIntyre Park to plan their next move: