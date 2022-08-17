What We Talk About When We Talk About Warhammer

It’s been a regular feature on Waypoint’s streams this year, but still we wonder, how deep does Rob’s love for Warhammer 40k really go? He’s gathered a cadre of fellow Warhammer 40k enthusiasts, including Motherboard’s executive editor Emanuel Maiberg, staff writer Matthew Gault, and special guest: Nextlander’s own Vinny Caravella! They journey through each-other’s Warhammer origin stories, discuss their favorite bits of lore, and agree that the tabletop game is too much for them, but hey at least there’s a ton of video games to check out.

You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on Apple Podcasts. It really helps.

Videos by VICE

Interaction with you is a big part of this podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to gaming@vice.com with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

Have thoughts? Swing by the Waypoint forums to share them!