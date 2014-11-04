What We’re Leaving Behind (Part 2)

As foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan, violence is increasing. Fighting between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban is chaotic and often indiscriminate, and civilian casualties are rising, as Afghans pay the price for the West’s failures.

In part two of a three-part series, VICE News correspondent Ben Anderson continues his visit to an NGO-operated hospital in Lashkar Gah, speaking to surgeon Dr. Faizoulah as he performs up to twenty surgeries a day.

