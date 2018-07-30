What Will a Gram of Legal Weed Cost in Canada?

One of the primary determinants of whether the federal government’s plan to legalize recreational weed will end up being a success story is how much a gram of legal weed will cost the Canadian consumer.

If the price of legal weed is higher than the current market price of black market weed, there’ll be very little incentive for people to go the legal route. On the flip side, if legal weed is roughly the same price as illegal weed, or lower in price, it is fair to assume that demand for legal weed will quickly outpace illegal weed.

Videos by VICE

According to an analysis from consulting firm Deloitte, the average price for illegal weed stands at $8.24 per gram across the country. That of course, differs according to province — for instance customers in Ontario pay an average of $8.33 per gram for weed, but in Quebec, the average price of a gram of weed stands at just $7.53.

Read more on FREE.