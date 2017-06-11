What Would Life Look Like If Humans Had Enhanced Eyesight?

This article originally appeared on The Creators Project.

Do we all see the color blue the same way? What gets lost in the time it takes an image to translate from eye to brain? In Bryan Chapman‘s abstract photography, questions about the nature of seeing are playfully examined amidst a colorful swirl of shapes. The sometimes psychedelic photos imagine what the world would look like if our eyesight was drastically improved. In his vibrant, geometrical works, Chapman transforms the natural world. In some pieces, marine life, a forest, or a seascape is visible, but blurred or transformed by the presence of strange colors, waves, or mirrors, evoking the complicated mechanics of optics, and the subjective nature of the physical realm.

Videos by VICE

The symmetrical patterns which are essential to Chapman’s artwork can also be found in his techno music, released under his label Monotony. The fitting name evokes a core theme of Chapman’s, an obsession with the infinite repetitions found in nature. The paradox is that he uses software to distort and emphasize naturally-occurring geometrical patterns. The main link he sees between his visual and musical art is the importance of texture. Chapman tells Creators, “Tree bark, branches, and foliage all have textures in the same way sounds, loops, and tones do.”

The artist aims to bring out abstract and geometrical beauty, and then he edits his photos in order to duplicate, reflect, and mirror certain elements of the original photograph. Armed with his camera, Chapman sees the natural world differently: “I now see branches [as] many entrances of light to be manipulated by the way i exploit the camera. A tree stump is an opportunity to create a whole new world.” His re-imaginings ask the viewer what we see when we look at nature, as well as what we are unable to see.

Check out more of Bryan Chapman’s photography here.