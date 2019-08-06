How to Plan the Perfect Date Based on Your Crush’s Moon Sign

I know a thing or two about sun sign compatibility (I wrote a book about it!), but someone’s moon sign reveals much about their inner world and what makes them feel safe, nurtured, and loved.

The moon is a symbol of home, and whether you plan on spending the rest of your lives or one magical night together, understanding what makes someone feel respected and cared for is a critical aspect of connecting. Planning a date with someone based on their moon sign is one simple way to use astrology to show you care.

Keep reading to learn what you should keep in mind about your date based on their moon sign:

Aries Moon

Let your Aries moon be impulsive—you might try to plan a date, but they’ll likely propose a spontaneous idea that you should flow with. Aries moons want to be in charge….they’re not bossy, they’re leaders! They’re not especially materialistic, but having a partner who surprises them with gifts is exactly the sort of unexpected treat that dazzles an Aries moon. Most of their shopping is done with impulse purchases, so if you put in the effort to pick out something special, they will be flattered and moved. Any evening that ends with the two of you play-wrestling will be a night they remember.

Taurus Moon

Ah, the most luxurious moon sign: Taurus moon wants to be seduced through the senses—think gourmet food, comfortable surroundings, and indulgent treats! Taurus moons tend to structure their lives around their routines and comfort zones, so show that you pay attention to these things by taking them somewhere they’ve told you they love. Pay close attention to detail, since that is the type of thoughtfulness that turns Taurus moon on. They also love nature, so maybe gift them a potted plant or take them to a hot spring.

Gemini Moon

Begin wooing your Gemini moon crush before your date by texting them a lot! Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, so they want to hear how you feel, what you think, and what you want to do! Gemini moons are social butterflies and busybodies—but they’re also suckers for romance, even if they don’t know it. Surprise them with things like perfumed love letters and long-stemmed roses. Take your date somewhere you can sample things, like a brewery or tapas restaurant, so you can both get an array of tastes and talk about what you like and why. Gemini moon will cherish all your insights!

Cancer Moon

Cancer is a sweet, domestic, and nurturing sign, but don’t get it twisted—your Cancer moon crush wants to party, too! When Cancer moons let loose, they really go for it, so it might be nice to take them to a concert or out for a night of dancing. They’re also very attracted to things that are mysterious or unexpected, so take them to a speakeasy or a hidden waterfall for a moonlight picnic. Cancer moons are very into emotional depth, so no matter where you take your date, be sure to tell them how you really feel—about the date, about them, and about life! Cancer moon is a great listener, so you should do your best to reciprocate and ask them how they feel, too. Cancer is a nostalgic sign, so it would be wise to gift them something that holds sentimental value, like antique jewelry or anything you made with your own hands.

Leo Moon

Leo moons love a weekend getaway—the further away, the better! They pine for tropical sunsets and picturesque mountain tops! If you can’t whisk them away, you can always lavish them with attention since Leos are known for wanting to be the center of the universe. Likewise, if you’re going to give them a gift, let it be one that shows you’ve been thinking about them all day, like a pastry from a cafe you’ve visited together, or a piece of jewelry from a store the two of you frequently pass by. Leo moons love to party, so take them out dancing—but they also have a seriously intellectual side that shouldn’t be overlooked. Another date idea would be to take them to an inspiring lecture or planning a museum trip to complement a night out on the town.

Virgo Moon

The stereotypes about Virgo—that they’re service-oriented, picky, and judgmental—can make this a hard moon sign to plan a date for if you’re not astrology savvy. In truth, Virgo is a physical earth sign that’s very lusty and sensual! A spa date would be a lovely idea. Virgo moons may be particular about certain things, but they generally enjoy talking about what those things are, so don’t be afraid to ask. Communication is very important to them (Messenger planet Mercury is Virgo’s planetary ruler, after all!), so a first date should have plenty of room for both witty banter and deep conversation. If you bring them a gift, wow them with something fancy—they’re not materialistic per se, but they are impressed by snazzy presents.

Libra Moon

Libra moons absolutely love romance, but you can also veer on the unusual side when it comes to planning a date because they love surprises. While dinner and a movie is a classic night out, you can also try something unexpected like an immersive theatre experience followed by a rooftop picnic. They love all things unique, so keep that in mind if you buy them a gift—maybe nab them something one-of-a-kind or specific to an inside joke. Libra moons also like to be social, so they’re more open to a group date than other signs—in fact, they are total VIPs at group events as they’ll enjoy showing off their charm in front of you! Libras are also all about balance, so if you two spend a social night out together, make sure to temper it with some one-on-one time later.

Scorpio Moon

Ah, the mysterious and intense Scorpio moon! These folks are tough on the outside, but believe it or not, that’s because feeling safe is very important to them. Scorpio moons keep their cards close to the chest, and as astrologer and Scorpio moon Jake Register notes, they prefer to date people who are upfront about their intentions. Be sincere and willing to open up, and soon this watery moon sign will, too. Scorpio moons crave whimsy and fantasy in their lives, so plan a date that takes them out of everyday life, like visiting an immersive art space, hidden garden, or sacred site. They also value sex and intimacy, so dedicating an entire evening to getting to know each other on that level is a great idea. Scorpio moons appreciate sentimental gifts, especially ones with a touch of magic, like a crystal or enchanted locket.

Sagittarius Moon

Sagittarius is a bold fire sign known for craving knowledge and new experiences! Sagittarius moons love adventure and spontaneity and hate being bored. They love healthy competition, so a night of board games, billiards, or darts would be a great idea. As astrologer and Sagittarius moon Lisa Stardust notes, Sag moons have a “philosophical and inquisitive nature,” so any activity that lets them flex their brain power, like bar trivia, would excite them, too! If you want to delight Sagittarius with a gift, try something that will appeal to their love of knowledge, like a book about a forgotten person or moment in history, or an acclaimed documentary.

Capricorn Moon

Capricorn moons are famously grumpy, but that doesn’t mean they don’t like to unwind and enjoy some romance! After all, Capricorn is a sensuous earth sign, so maybe try to help them relax with a couple’s massage. They’re also likely to be inspired and romances by date at a picturesque site like the grand canyon, Niagara Falls, or anywhere with a breathtaking view. Wow your Capricorn moon with awe-inspiring nature! Capricorn moons are also more likely than other signs to be slightly materialistic, so they tend to love receiving gifts—especially nice ones! If you’re going to surprise a Capricorn with a present, it’s worth springing for nicer materials than trying to save money with anything that feels too synthetic.

Aquarius Moon

Aquarius is a pioneering sign known as the genius of the zodiac, and Aquarius moons love freedom, so don’t put a lot of pressure on them! These cerebral air signs care a lot about community and connectedness, and love having shared interests with their partners or gifts that speak to their hobbies. If your Aquarius moon crush is very into something you’ve never tried before, like rock-climbing or painting, plan an evening that shows you appreciate their interests and would love to learn more about it from them. Banter and humor is so important to Aquarius moon, who feels like there’s no point in a partnership if friendship and fun don’t come first. Maybe try to surprise them with a scavenger hunt date or a bizarre and collectible gift.

Pisces Moon

Pisces is an emotional water sign and Pisces moons crave a deep, authentic connection, so plan a date that allows you to have a heart-to-heart over a cozy dinner. An emotional connection is the key to a Pisces moon’s heart, so be a good listener and don’t be afraid to open up—they’ll sincerely love the gesture and appreciate the insight! Pisces moons also have a silly side, though, so you can try to tap into that by taking them to carnival or comedy night. They tend to feel at home near their element, water, so a classic walk on the beach would definitely turn up the romance. If you want to give them a gift, help them unwind with a pedicure or sound bath.

