What Your Music Taste Says About Your Personality, According to Therapists

I like to think that someone’s taste in music can tell you a lot about them as a person, though (from personal experience) I also know it can be misleading. For instance, some mornings, I’m in the mood for calming indie-folk tunes, and by evening, I might be dancing to Emo Nite bangers from my teen years. Looking at me, or even having a brief conversation with me, you might not guess that I grew up on Blink 182, The Cure, The Killers, etc. You probably wouldn’t be shocked to learn, however, that I’ve cried to Noah Kahan’s recent album. (I’m a multifaceted individual, okay?)

Whatever the case, I was curious about the correlation between a person’s taste in music and their personality. So, I did some research and spoke with a few therapists for their professional insights on the matter. Here’s what they shared.

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The Correlation Between Music Taste and Personality

It seems that musical taste and certain personality traits might actually go hand in hand. Barbara Blatchley, Ph.D., professor of Psychology and Neuroscience at Agnes Scott College, analyzed a study on this topic in her Psychology Today article.

According to Blatchley, “[Researchers] found that personality predicted musical preference over and above demographic measures like age, education, and gender. Interestingly, one characteristic where differences were seen in preference was for the arousing aspects of music. Extroverts tended to prefer music that was stimulating, while introverts tended to prefer relaxing or calm music.”

Additionally, Moriah O’Barr, PsyD, Co-Clinical Director at Cultivating Courage Psychological Services, points out that “music is a form of storytelling.” Just as some personalities might be attracted to, say, cheesy romance novels, others might prefer psychological thrillers.

“Different personalities are attracted to different types of stories,” she says. “Some people want an escape, to get lost in a fantasy full of rich imagination. Some want to be understood and to hear their own story told back to them. Others are curious, wanting to learn about others’ way of life.”

However, Krista Walker, LCSW, J.D., Clinical Director at The Ohana Luxury Addiction Treatment Center, mentioned that, while there are some associations between music taste and personality, it isn’t necessarily the most reliable way to gauge personality. Some people might have simply grown up with a certain genre of music.

How Music Influences Our Personalities—and Vice Versa

Growing up as a scared little girl with severe OCD and an introverted heart, I naturally gravitated toward music with deep lyricism that made me feel less alone in my mind. As I got older—and a bit angstier—I sold my soul to pop-punk/emo music (it was never a phase). Now, as a complex adult with contradictory personality traits, my taste in music is all over the place, and I find inspiration in various genres, from metal to folk to shoegaze.

“Music helps us grow, learn new perspectives, and feel the feelings we have no outlet for,” O’Barr says. “In doing this, music helps us step into the truest versions of ourselves. This allows space for someone to grow and evolve. Over time, that may then mean that a person’s taste in music changes.”

Walker shares a similar sentiment, though she believes it’s a bit more fleeting than fixed.

“People tend to gravitate towards music that reflects how they currently feel,” she says. “Music isn’t necessarily a window into someone’s personality. But it can be a window into what they may be feeling at the moment.”

In my non-professional opinion? Music influences personality, and personality influences music preferences. It’s all connected.