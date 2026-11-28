If you’re in your 30s or 40s and don’t have kids, you’ve probably been asked why (as if it’s anyone’s business). People seem convinced there’s something about your personality that explains it, as though some of us were born to be parents and others missed that genetic memo.

But is there actually such a thing as a parenting personality?

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Researchers led by Saint Mary’s University psychology professor Maryanne Fisher surveyed 15,120 adults in Canada, the U.S., and Japan to find out. For the study published in Culture and Evolution, participants answered questions about the Big Five personality traits: extraversion, agreeableness, conscientiousness, openness, and neuroticism. They also reported how many biological children they had.

The results? More outgoing and agreeable people had slightly more kids, while those who scored higher in neuroticism, a trait associated with anxiety and emotional instability, had slightly fewer. Openness and conscientiousness didn’t seem to influence family size.

Before you start questioning your personality, though, the differences were tiny.

Age and marriage were much better predictors of how many children people had. In fact, demographic factors explained about 21% of the variation in family size, and adding personality to the equation barely changed that number.

“The effects are small but important,” Fisher told PsyPost. She also cautioned against using someone’s personality to predict how many children they’ll have.

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Where people lived was important, too. Americans and Canadians reported having more kids than respondents in Japan, where birth rates have been falling for years. The country recorded just 671,270 births in 2025, its lowest annual total on record.

And some people simply have no interest in becoming parents. In a 2024 Pew Research Center survey, 47% of adults under 50 without kids said they were unlikely to ever have them. That was up from 37% in 2018. As for their reasons? More than half (57%) just didn’t want children, while 36% said they couldn’t afford them.

There are a few things the researchers couldn’t account for, though. Everyone answered questions about their own personality, with only two questions devoted to each trait. And because the researchers surveyed people just once, they couldn’t tell if certain personalities lead to having more children or if becoming a parent changes people. Some of the younger participants haven’t finished making those decisions, either.

So the next time someone tries to explain your decision to have kids, or not have them, based on your personality, feel free to tell them researchers surveyed more than 15,000 people and still couldn’t make that connection.